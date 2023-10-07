3 teens injured, 1 seriously, in unincorporated University Park shooting: Will County Sheriff

Three teens were injured, one seriously, during what authorities called a targeted shooting early Saturday morning in unincorporated University Park, according to police.

At around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 2200 block of Wolpers Road regarding a call of shots fired. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found three teenage boys who had each been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

Deputies immediately provided lifesaving measures, apply tourniquets and chest seals to prevent blood loss. Two of the injured teens sustained non-life threatening injuries and were expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

A third victim was airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital in critical condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to police, the suspect or suspects fired shots from a window, striking all three teens. The shooting is believed to be targeted and isolated, officials said.