The Food Guy: Tradition of St. Joseph's Day

While the Irish celebrate St. Patrick's Day on March 17, Chicago's Italian community is gearing up for its own special holiday this weekend.

Saint Joseph's Day is an event marked by a unique pastry zeppole: a fried dough, similar to a beignet, traditionally filled with custard. But over the years, different options have emerged.

NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky stopped by a bakery on Chicago's Northwest Side where they've been making it for more than 40 years.

Here's where you can go:

Il Giardino del Dolce Bakery

2859 N. Harlem Ave.

773-889-2388