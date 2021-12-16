The Food Guy: Tamales a Delicious Tradition in Chicago Area, but be Sure to Plan Ahead

Tamales are incredibly important to the Latino community, especially in the week or so leading up to Christmas, and if you live in the Chicago area, you are in luck, as there are numerous wonderful tamalerias to choose from if you don’t want to make your own.

Due to their popularity at this time of year, it is imperative that diners plan ahead to guarantee that they will be able to get their hands on the best tamales the city has to offer, and there are several locations that stand out, according to NBC 5 Food Guy Steve Dolinsky.

One location is La Bendición, located in the 2500 block of North Cicero Avenue. The restaurant often sells out of tamales by lunchtime, so you will need to plan ahead if you want to order.

Another is Carnitas Uruapan, with two locations in Gage Park and Pilsen. Online ordering is available at the restaurant.

There are several other locations also worth checking out, including Chilo y Chela, located in the 4200 block of West North Avenue, and Aracely’s, located in suburban Cicero in the 5900 block of Cermak Road.

