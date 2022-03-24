The Food Guy: Roux Known for Southern-Inspired Cuisine

A new café in Hyde Park focuses on the American South, offering classic dishes such as chicken fried steak, avocado toast, Nashville hot chicken and much more.

Roux, located along East 55th Street, primarily offers breakfast and lunch during the week, but dinner is offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

In classic Southern style, supper is served all day - no matter what time you stop in.

Here's where you can go:

Roux

1055 E. 55th St.

773-770-4785

In other food-related news, Chicago Restaurant Week begins Friday and lasts through April 10. of restaurants are taking part and offering set price menus for lunch and dinner.

More information can be found here.