Three Chicago-area female entrepreneurs are focusing on homemade sweets and sophisticated sips this holiday season.

The kombucha brewer, pie baker and toffee maven are also fighting for the same things: market share, new business and most importantly: respect in their industries.

NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky shares their stories.

The business featured in this week's segment are listed below:

Luna Bay

Justice of the Pies

Chocolate Inspirations

630-894-0898