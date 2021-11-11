The Food Guy: Korean Fried Chicken Known for 2-Step Frying, Sauce Options

When it comes to fried chicken, Korean cooks have a unique perspective.
Their chicken usually involves a complicated process of marinating, dredging, frying and then saucing. Unlike its counterparts, Korean fried chicken is notable for its two-step frying, as well as the sauce options.
NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky checked out a trio of local options.
Here's where you can go:
The Food Guy
2940 N. Broadway
773-697-7610
9106 W. Golf Rd., Niles
224-443-4189
5900 Dempster St., Morton Grove
224-534-7544
Glenview, Aurora and Lincolnwood
1104 Granville Ave.
773-754-0255