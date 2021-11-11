The Food Guy: Korean Fried Chicken Known for 2-Step Frying, Sauce Options

When it comes to fried chicken, Korean cooks have a unique perspective.

Their chicken usually involves a complicated process of marinating, dredging, frying and then saucing. Unlike its counterparts, Korean fried chicken is notable for its two-step frying, as well as the sauce options.

NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky checked out a trio of local options.

Here's where you can go:

Crisp

2940 N. Broadway

773-697-7610

bb.q Chicken

9106 W. Golf Rd., Niles

224-443-4189

K-COOP

5900 Dempster St., Morton Grove

224-534-7544

Choong Man Chicken

Glenview, Aurora and Lincolnwood

DAK – Korean Chicken Wings

1104 Granville Ave.

773-754-0255