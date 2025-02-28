The Food Guy: Jin Soo BBQ

There’s fantastic Korean food in Glenview and Northbrook, but The Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says a barbecue restaurant in Niles has instantly become his favorite.

Like a lot of Korean barbecue houses, this one features several cuts of beef – some marinated – as well as side dishes and stews. But it’s a special all-in-one tasting menu that impressed me the most, and both the quality and variety of the beef is what has brought me back a couple of times already.

You can certainly go a la carte at Jin Soo Korean Barbecue. Located in a massive strip mall across the street from Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, the staff will happily guide you to their fantastically-marbled beef, all of which comes from a small producer in Nebraska as good as any steakhouse, or steer you to an uber-crispy seafood pancake loaded with scallions. But with three or more people, I say go for the Sung Chan menu – a tasting of the greatest hits for just fifty bucks a head.

“Korean food is getting popular in a lot of different markets and there’s a lot of demand for Korean food,” said Eric Yoo, co-owner of Jin Soo Korean BBQ. “It comes with a series of banchan, usually about five to six different types of banchan, and it can be seasonal. It comes with a soup and an egg souffle as well. Comes with house salad, and five different cuts of meat,” said Yoo.

“Ribeye, Ggotsal – Ggotsal comes from between bones six through eight – has a lot more marbling. Next we have Yangnyeom Galbi, marinated short rib, and Galbisal, which is rib finger, the meat between the bones,” he said.

The fifth and final cut is thinly-sliced brisket, which, despite the large fat cap, cooks up beautifully, as does the marinated short rib – my favorite of the bunch – but you cannot go wrong with any of these cuts, all of which are enhanced ever-so-slightly with the dipping options placed before you.

“Green tea salt, ssamjang, Korean style chimichurri, and housemade special dipping sauce,” said Yoo.

The hoods are powerful and silent, so you don’t leave smelling like charcoal-grilled beef, and with the tasting menu, you won’t leave until you’ve had the Volcano Rice.

“This is kimchi fried rice we finish cooking at the tabletop,” said Yoo.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

They pour raw egg around the base of the rice, then stir-fry it.

“We add a little bit of nori to finish off,” said Yoo.

They’ll then press the rice into the pan, until the grains become caramelized and crispy.

it has nice crunch texture and a little bit of spice to it, but it’s the best way to finish the meal,” he said.

They also have a fantastic lunch deal during the week for $12. But do try to come with a few people, so you can fully experience the magic of Korean barbecue.