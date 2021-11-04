Uncle Jerrys Pizza Company

The Food Guy: Deep-Dish Pizza Evolves to New Level at Suburban Cary Eatery

Just when you thought that deep-dish pizza couldn’t possibly evolve any further, a new restaurant in northwest suburban Cary is managing to do just that.

It’s a recipe 20 years in the making, and after just a few months in business, Uncle Jerry's Pizza Company, under the direction of carpenter-turned-pizza-guy Jerry Czerwinski, is creating a deep-dish pizza that defies easy explanation.

NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky took the one-hour Metra ride from Ogilvie Station to Cary, and sampled the incredible pizza.

You can find the pizza and more at:

Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company

133 West Main Street

Cary, Illinois

