al bawadi

The Food Guy: Al Bawadi Grill Features Middle Eastern Cuisine Made From Scratch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Since the origins of the Christmas story are traced to the Middle East, why not celebrate a Christmas meal with Middle Eastern food?

One of the best places for such cuisine in the Chicago area is Al Bawadi Grill in Bridgeview, according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky.

Everything is made from scratch, not just the kebabs – which are formed by hand over steel skewers as long as swords – but also the bread.

While known for its original location in southwest suburban Bridgeview, Al Bawadi also has set up shop in Niles.

Here's where you can go:

Al Bawadi Grill

8501 W. Dempster St., Niles

847-957-1999

7216 W. 87th St., Bridgeview

708-599-1999

This article tagged under:

al bawadial bawadi chicagomiddle eastern cuisine
