The Food Guy: A Trio of Unique Sandwich Shops

Scientists may have discovered the Bermuda Triangle years ago, but NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has identified a Chicago Sandwich Triangle on the North Side, covering parts of Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. Three shops, all focusing on the humble sandwich, but giving it the star treatment.

At JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop, a tiny store in Irving Park focusing on regional specialties, the breaded pork tenderloin sandwich is one of the stars of the menu.

“Iowa and Indiana are the two that like to claim that one. I grew up in Western Illinois, close to Iowa, so that’s where I started having these sandwiches,” said Chris Cunningham, the owner of JT’s.

Tenderloin is pounded thin, marinated in buttermilk…

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“Then we deep-fry it with a panko bread crumb,” said Cunningham.

Then buttered-and-griddled brioche buns…

“Shredded lettuce, onion, dill pickle, mayonnaise and mustard; together is an incredibly delicious sandwich,” he said.

But so is the pork and greens: melted provolone on a sesame seed roll is drizzled with Calabrian chili aioli; topped with thinly-sliced pork and sautéed rapini. Even their Special Burger is unique – two Angus beef patties with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese set over sliced granny smith apples, topped with applewood smoked bacon.

“Just trying to do new and unique things that are always delicious,” Cunningham said.

A mile away, Becca Grothe is the force behind TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop on Belmont, which all started with a Cuban sandwich at a pop-up. Slagel Farm roasted pork, Twin Oaks ham and locally made Swiss cheese are first baked onto pHlour Bakery Ciabatta buns that have been slathered in mustard butter. Then comes Chicago’s own Pickled Prince Pickles and a squeeze of chipotle aioli.

The sandwich literally launched the business.

In Avondale, Loaf Lounge is an all-day café where you can sip coffee with housemade pastries and tempting cookies, courtesy of Sarah Mispagel, or dive into a number of sandwiches, created by her husband, Ben.

“A combination of both of our talents. So he’s an extraordinary savory chef, I’ve been a pastry chef for a very long time,” Mispagel said.

“There is full bread production – we don’t purchase any of our bread – everything is made in-house.”

Her jalapeño-cheddar houses the BLT – made with Mighty Vine tomatoes and smoked bacon – but check out the open-faced salmon sandwich: a base of dill-white sesame cream cheese beneath house-cured salmon, elegantly plated with thinly-shaved cucumbers, radishes and pickled red onions, plus a drizzle of chili oil, fried capers and spoonfuls of salmon roe. The whole beautiful mess rests upon marble rye.

It’s a combination of two different breads, and then shape them together to try and create sort of like a marble pattern,” she said.

If you happened to catch “The Bear” on Hulu, that well-documented chocolate cake was actually created by Sarah Mispagel, and you can also find that on the menu at Loaf Lounge.

Here's where you can go:

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N. Elston Ave.

773-754-7729

TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop

2949 W. Belmont Ave.

773-878-2717

Loaf Lounge

2934 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-904-7852