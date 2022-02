Italian beef is a Chicago original.

But according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, the Philly cheesesteak isn't far behind in terms of beefy satisfaction.

The Food Guy shares the stories of two great beefs in the suburbs - one with Philadelphia roots and the other a Chicago classic born in River North, but revived in Will County.

Here's where you can go:

The Original Mr. Beef

(inside Mugshots Sports Bar)

13031 W. 143rd St.

Homer Glen

708-981-3925

Mojo’s East Coast Eats

2758 Maple Ave.

Downers Grove

630-796-2832