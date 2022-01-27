the food guy

The Food Guy: 88 Marketplace the Perfect Place to Celebrate Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year – also known as the Lunar New Year – begins next Tuesday, and the Year of the Tiger will bring with it symbolic foods for celebrations.

NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says you can celebrate with nearly a dozen tasty options in one enormous shopping center, located just west of Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android to get the latest on the bitter cold— and choose the alerts you want.

The 88 Marketplace is located at 2105 South Jefferson Street, and if you love Asian food, then you likely have heard of it already. If not, then you’ve absolutely hit the jackpot.

At two levels, the 88 Marketplace complex, located between the Chicago River and the Dan Ryan Expressway, is absolutely massive.

Local

Bolingbrook High School 14 mins ago

Anti-Asian Slurs Shouted At Bolingbrook Basketball Players During Game vs. Joliet West

winter storm warning 1 hour ago

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Chicago, Northern Suburbs as Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible

There are treats everywhere, including imported goods, fresh produce and live seafood, but there are also more than a half-dozen other great eating options.

Parking is free, and all food is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can learn more about the 88 Marketplace here.

This article tagged under:

the food guy88 Marketplace
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us