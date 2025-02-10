Eagles lead way-too-early Super Bowl LX odds after crushing Chiefs

The confetti has fallen in the Big Easy, but who will be lifting the Lombardi Trophy in the Bay next year?

The Philadelphia Eagles earned the Super Bowl LIX title in New Orleans on Sunday by demolishing the Kansas City Chiefs. Jalen Hurts and a dominant Eagles defense ended the Chiefs' bid for a Super Bowl three-peat, and they are now viewed as favorites to go back-to-back themselves.

BetMGM has the Eagles listed at +650 to win Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, next February on NBC and Peacock. Just behind the Eagles are the Baltimore Ravens (+700), Buffalo Bills (+750) and Chiefs (+750), with the Detroit Lions rounding out the top five at +800.

On the other end of the scale, the New York Giants are viewed as the biggest Super Bowl longshot with +30000 odds. The Tennessee Titans are next at +20000 and followed by the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, who all at +15000.

Things are just getting started in the chase for the Super Bowl LX title. Free agency doesn't begin in earnest until March 10, the 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24-26 and the 2025 regular season schedule is expected to be released sometime in May.

Here is a full look at the way-too-early Super Bowl LX odds.

After a dominant, blowout performance against the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP.