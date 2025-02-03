Gronk says refs are ‘lenient' with Chiefs but that is ‘no excuse' for opponents

Everything has gone the Kansas City Chiefs' way for the last three years, so much so that many are dissecting every moment of their games.

The scrutiny is reminiscent of the NFL's last great dynasty, the New England Patriots. From the star quarterbacks to the legendary head coaches and dominant tight ends, it's easy to see the parallels between the two runs.

The latest controversy surrounding the Chiefs involves NFL officials, which have been seemingly in Kansas City's favor more often than not. Whether it was unnecessary roughness calls against the Houston Texans or an unfavorable spot on fourth down against the Buffalo Bills, it's become easy for fans to question the referees as the Chiefs keep winning.

Rob Gronkowski, the former Patriots tight end who won four Super Bowls, has a unique perspective on the Chiefs. The current FOX Sports analyst believes that Patrick Mahomes' team is officiated differently than others -- but it's not the sole reason for their excellence.

"There's no doubt that the refs are a little bit lenient toward the Kansas City Chiefs," Gronkowski said in an interview with NBC. "We've all seen it week in and week out, both the regular season and the playoffs.

"But that's no excuse for not beating the Kansas City Chiefs. If you want to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, you've got to play like a championship football team -- and that's making championship plays at championship moments. No team has done that yet. The Bills had a chance and they didn't come through."

As the Chiefs chase the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat on Sunday, it's clear to Gronkowski that none of their challengers have played to a championship level. Between penalties, fourth-down conversions or undisciplined moments, no one has matched the Chiefs' level over the past three seasons.

So, what would it take for the Philadelphia Eagles to pull it off in Super Bowl LIX? Gronkowski says it all starts with defense.

"I feel like the Eagles defensive line is going to have to step up and put a lot of pressure on Mahomes in the pocket and make him uncomfortable," he said. "If you do that, I could see him possibly throwing the ball away or taking risks -- and that causes a turnover, an interception or something. So, I think the game is going to rely heavily on the Philadelphia defensive line if they want to win this."

The Eagles' defense has been better than anyone in the postseason, forcing 10 turnovers in three games -- four more than the next closest playoff team. Turnovers are the key if Philly hopes to dethrone Kansas City. Mahomes has eight career postseason interceptions -- four in his three losses and four in his 17 wins. He's yet to throw a pick in his two playoff games this year.

The Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

