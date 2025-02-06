How to watch the Puppy Bowl. What you need to know about the Super Bowl for dogs

Saquon Barky's opponents could be in for a ruff day.

Barky -- a Bernese Mountain Dog and Australian Shepherd mix who is not to be confused with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley -- will look to become top dog in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Patrick Mabones will not be competing in this year's game, but Paws Allen will be.

Dozens of adorable and adoptable puppies will step onto the field -- and sometimes lay on the field -- in hopes of winning "The Lombarky" trophy and finding their fur-ever homes.

Pups take the field for the Puppy Bowl. (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Team Fluff will take on Team Ruff as puppies attempt to reach the end zone, while also helping to raise awareness and donations for shelters across the country. Postgame honors include the Most Valuable Puppy and the Underdog Award, which is given to the pup that delivers the most surprising performance.

The annual event, held every Super Bowl Sunday, returns for its 21st year, making it the longest-running call-to-adoption televised event.

This, however, is the first year it will include the Puppy Combine. Pups will show off their skills in a series of challenges, leading up to the Puppy Bowl Draft to determine the teams.

"We'll see what goes into drafting these players," rufferee Dan Schachner said on TODAY. "Basically, if they can go through five minutes and not have a nap or potty break, they are in."

If you're the ulti-mutt dog lover, here's how to watch.

What is the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl is an annual pregame alternative to actual Super Bowl coverage, featuring adoptable puppies "competing" in a football game and looking for their forever homes.

This year's event will feature 142 dogs from 80 shelters and rescues across 40 states and two countries. That includes 11 pups with special needs, such as Jolene, an American Pit Bull Terrier-mix who competes in a wheelchair, and Sprinkle, a blind and hearing-impaired Australian Shepherd-mix.

When is the Puppy Bowl?

The 2025 Puppy Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 9 -- the same day as the Super Bowl.

What time is the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET. The pre-game show will air at 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch and stream the Puppy Bowl

The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS and truTV. It will stream on Discovery+, Max and Fubo.

Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will be on the call for the game.