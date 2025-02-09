Eagles and Chiefs share advice to younger selves about playing in Super Bowl

With the Kansas City Chiefs gearing up for their third Super Bowl in as many seasons and the Philadelphia Eagles returning for their second in three years, Sunday will showcase a myriad of players who have big game experience.

From relaxing, to hydrating, to having fun — but not too much fun — players on both sides shared what they would go back and tell themselves about playing in the Super Bowl before their first appearance in the big game.

___

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PATRICK MAHOMES, quarterback: “We won that first one but I felt I came out too anxious, a little too pumped up, so more than anything just play the game that you love the way you’ve always played it and that will be enough.”

JAYLEN WATSON, cornerback: “Just chill, don’t get too high too early, it’s a long week, don’t wear yourself out, it’s an exciting week.”

NICK BOLTON, linebacker: “The ebbs and flows, the highs and lows of the game, I would’ve let myself know that. It’s such an emotional game, the game goes up and down.”

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid celebrates following an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 31-13. (AP Photo/David Becker)

JUSTIN REID, safety: “Just, throughout the week, try and enjoy the experience a little bit more. I’ve had some fun but you want to make sure with your first Super Bowl that you play well. Secondly, it’s just being prepared for how long the game is. That was different, the extended warmup, instead of a three-hour game it’s a five-hour game, it’s a 30-minute halftime so just having a great plan for that.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

GEORGE KARLAFTIS, defensive end: “It’s just a game. It’s the same game you’ve been playing 19 times that season. Same game, same time, all that stuff.”

HARRISON BUTKER, kicker: “There were a lot of nerves and anxious feelings the entire two weeks and especially the week leading up to the Super Bowl. I remember getting to the game and just feeling exhausted from all of the pressure that felt like it was on my shoulders.”

CREED HUMPHREY, center: “Just enjoy the moment, it’s hard to get to this game, just enjoy everything you can, don’t take it for granted. Enjoy the moment but focus on the mission.”

LEO CHENAL, linebacker: “We’ve had this group of guys that I’ve been around since my first season and we’ve had the experience of getting to places like this and going far in the playoffs. I would tell myself to not get wrapped up in off the football field. You have to appreciate the spectacle of where we are but don’t get wrapped up in it.”

Eagles

AJ BROWN, wide receiver: “Focus on the game.”

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) participates during Super Bowl 59 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson )

DARIUS SLAY, cornerback: “I would tell myself to not warm up as much, as fast. I was energized and ready to go and not knowing I got to go back in the locker room and sit there for another 45 minutes. I had to re-warm up so I have to pace myself, a lot more stretching because of the halftime show which feels like an hour long so I don’t wanna get tight so I have to make sure I’m loose and ready to go.”

DEVONTA SMITH, wide receiver: “Just go out there and be you.”

REED BLANKENSHIP, safety: “Have fun, embrace it, don’t get caught up in the lights. It’s another game, we get to play football. It’s the biggest stage in football and the world and it’s an honor to play in it.”

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert speaks during an NFL football news conference in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, ahead of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DALLAS GOEDERT, tight end: “Dreams are coming true. Do everything you can to help the team win because winning is the most important thing.”

LANDON DICKERSON, center: “Don’t ride the waves. There’s gonna be a lot of good times and a lot of bad times. Stay level-headed and keep playing.”

LANE JOHNSON, offensive tackle: “Probably hydrate a little more. I was pretty tired out there.”

Joel Haas and Tyler Millen are students in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.