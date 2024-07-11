Riot Fest announces new shuttle service to and from festival

Riot Fest announced a new way for festival-goers to make it to and from their new home in Bridgeview on Thursday. Fans headed to the concert can now buy a shuttle ticket to get access to one of eight shuttle stop locations spread across the city.

For $30 per day, those headed to SeatGeek Stadium can get a round-trip ticket from this list of locations:

-Gman Tavern

-Delilah’s

-The Avondale Tap

-Concord Music Hall

-The Fritz Reuter Monument at Humboldt Park

-Cobra Lounge

-Harold Washington Library

-Novel Pizza Cafe

Fans can not mix and match their pick up and drop off spots. So if you buy a ticket to leave from Gman Tavern, you have to return to Gman Tavern at the end of the night.

Shuttles leaving from each location, headed towards the festival, will depart at 10:00 AM, 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM. Shuttles returning from the festival to each location will leave SeatGeek Stadium starting at 8:00 p.m. and will continue running “periodically past the completion of the festival.” Riot Fest also says that buses will leave when full, “or no later than 45 min after the final act.”

Riot Fest says wheelchair-accessible shuttles are available upon request, but they must be requested at least 10 days before the festival begins. Fans should reach out to riotfest@tms.com with their order number, pick-up location and preferred departure time for their wheelchair-accessible shuttle request.

In addition, Reggie’s is offering an unofficial, but complimentary shuttle to and from the festival each day. You can find full information on those shuttles, here.

This is the first year Riot Fest will take place at SeatGeek Stadium. For years the festival took place in Chicago's Douglass Park.