What time is the solar eclipse in Chicago and Illinois? A city-by-city breakdown

What time is next week's total solar eclipse in the Chicago area and across Illinois?

The best time look up (with proper eyewear) will depend on where you live.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While some parts of the state are in the coveted path of totality on April 8, meaning they will see the sun completely covered by the moon for several minutes, Chicago and its surrounding suburbs will still experience an estimated 94% totality. That number is higher than the eclipse in 2017 and even higher than any partial eclipses expected in the near future.

Parts of southern Illinois and central Indiana will be in the area of totality.

The rare astronomical phenomenon is taking place across a wide swath of the United States, marking what NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes called "the greatest solar eclipse across the U.S. in our lifetime."

According to NASA scientists, a total solar eclipse occurs when the new moon intersects the path of the sun in the sky, causing the sun to be partially and then nearly completely blocked from view.

In Carbondale, the largest Illinois city included in the path, totality will commence at approximately 1:59 p.m.

During this time, stargazers will be able to look at the eclipse without any aid whatsoever, with darkened skies and the famed “corona” blazing around the edges of the moon.

This period will last just a few minutes. Totality is expected to end at approximately 2:03 p.m. as the eclipse follows a diagonal line over Fairfeld and exits at Mount Carmel, according to state officials.

If you'll be in the Chicago area and won't be able to see the eclipse in totality, there is a silver lining. The partial eclipse will be visible for a while longer.

For areas outside of the path of totality, it will not be safe to view the eclipse without glasses or other tools.

Here's a city-by-city breakdown of what to expect and when, according to Time and Date.

Aurora

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:22

Maximum eclipse: 14:06:37

Partial eclipse ends: 15:21:07

Chicago

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:28

Maximum eclipse: 14:07:41

Partial eclipse ends: 15:22:02

DeKalb

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:03

Maximum eclipse: 14:06:09

Partial eclipse ends: 15:20:36

Evanston

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:38

Maximum eclipse: 14:07:45

Partial eclipse ends: 15:22:00

Fox Lake

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:29

Maximum eclipse: 14:07:20

Partial eclipse ends: 15:21:26

Lombard

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:57

Maximum eclipse: 14:07:09

Partial eclipse ends: 15:21:33

Orland Park

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:48

Maximum eclipse: 14:07:10

Partial eclipse ends: 15:21:42

Plainfield

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:19

Maximum eclipse: 14:06:39

Partial eclipse ends: 15:21:14

Schaumburg

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:05

Maximum eclipse: 14:07:10

Partial eclipse ends: 15:21:29

Wheaton

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:48

Maximum eclipse: 14:07:00

Partial eclipse ends: 15:21:25

(Check your city here)

For those looking to be in the path of totality, here's a list of Illinois cities that fall in that category, according to the Illinois DNR:

Carbondale

Totality begins: 13:59:15

Maximum eclipse: 14:01:20

Totality ends: 14:03:25

Makanda

Totality begins: 13:59:09

Maximum eclipse: 14:01:14

Totality ends: 14:03:19

Alto Pass

Totality begins: 13:58:56

Maximum eclipse: 14:01:01

Totality ends: 14:03:06

Fairfield

Totality begins: 14:01:19

Maximum eclipse: 14:03:21

Totality ends: 14:05:23

Olney

Totality begins: 14:02:12

Maximum eclipse: 14:04:07

Totality ends: 14:06:03

Golconda

Totality begins: 14:00:39

Maximum eclipse: 14:02:04

Totality ends: 14:03:30

Effingham

Totality begins: 14:03:25

Maximum eclipse: 14:03:49

Totality ends: 14:04:13

Mt. Vernon

Totality begins: 14:00:35

Maximum eclipse: 14:02:28

Totality ends: 14:04:20

Marion

Totality begins: 14:01:53

Maximum eclipse: 14:03:54

Totality ends: 14:05:56