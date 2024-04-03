NBC Chicago to deliver extensive Midwest-wide solar eclipse coverage

NBCUniversal Local Chicago (NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago) will deliver extensive, Midwest-wide, live multiplatform coverage surrounding Monday’s (April 8) highly-anticipated 2024 Solar Eclipse.

With the city of Chicago and its surrounding suburbs expected to hit an eclipse totality mark of 94%, numerous sections of southern Illinois and central Indiana will experience 100% totality.

Featuring non-stop, expert team coverage of this rare astronomical phenomenon, the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, NBC 5 News, Noticiero Telemundo Chicago and NBCU Local Chicago’s digital/social platforms will take viewers to various locations throughout the Midwest to learn and experience every aspect surrounding this unique and thrilling occurrence.

"This solar eclipse is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment, especially for the Midwest,” said Lisa Balde, Vice President of Digital Media, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “We're excited to guide our audience through this phenomenon with the help of our science experts and amazing reporters as the eclipse covers the Chicago area and when totality hits in Carbondale, Illinois, and Indianapolis, Indiana."

Please note NBCU Local Chicago’s complete Solar Eclipse 2024 live coverage details below (all times Central Time):

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024 -- MONDAY, APRIL 8

7:00 - 8:00 AM -- NBC 5 News TODAY

Featuring anchors Michelle Relerford and JC Navarrete, meteorologist Alicia Roman and traffic expert Kye Martin, NBC 5 News TODAY’s brand-new “exclusive” 7:00 AM weekday NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel telecast will feature expanded eclipse prep coverage heading into the afternoon’s historic moment.

8:00 - 11:00 AM -- Solar Eclipse “Live Look” Updates

Live look at the sky and top-of-hour hits from NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s weather experts with the latest updates, along with detailed background information surrounding the historic significance of the day. (NOTE: Streaming exclusively on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel)

11:00 AM - 12 NOON -- NBC 5 News / Noticiero Telemundo Chicago: Eclipse Special Editions

NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will provide extensive eclipse lead-up coverage featuring live on-site reports from Carbondale, Ill., Indianapolis, Ind. and in downtown Chicago.(NOTE: This special, one-hour edition of NBC 5 News at 11am will also live stream on NBC Chicago News streaming channel. Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will be followed by Noticias Telemundo mediodía at 11:30 AM with additional national eclipse coverage.)

12:00 - 2:00 PM -- Solar Eclipse “Live Look” Updates

Live look at the sky and top-of-hour hits from NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s weather experts with the latest eclipse images and updates. (NOTE: Streaming exclusively on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel)

1:00 - 3:00 PM (on NBC 5 Chicago) – NBC News Special: Total Eclipse 2024

Beginning at 1:00 PM on NBC 5 Chicago,Lester Holt will anchor the two-hour NBC News Special: Total Eclipse 2024 live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest viewing site of the 2024 eclipse. Holt will also anchor NBC Nightly News from Indianapolis at 5:30 PM.

In addition, from 1:00-3:00 PM, Telemundo Chicago will carry Noticias Telemundo: Eclipse Solar Cobertura Especial, featuring live reports from a number of local Telemundo stations around the country.

1:55 - 2:30 PM -- Special Presentation: “Solar Eclipse 2024”

This special presentation featuring live coverage from Carbondale, Ill. and Indianapolis, Ind. – both in the path of totality at this time – will provide viewers with expert team coverage on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.

Reporting from Carbondale will be Telemundo Chicago meteorologist Maricela Vázquez. NBC 5 Chicago meteorologist Pete Sack and reporter Sandra Torres will provide additional totality moment coverage from Indianapolis. Telemundo Chicago anchor/reporter Jorge DeSantiago will also provide updates from downtown Chicago’s Adler Planetarium.

Additional team coverage on NBC Chicago News will include meteorologists Iisha Scott and Kevin Jeanes, along with anchors Marion Brooks and Alex Maragos.

IMPORTANT PROGRAMMING NOTE: The Solar Eclipse 2024 special can be viewed on any of the following digital platforms:

NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel – NBC Chicago News

(NOTES: The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. The NBC Chicago News live streaming channel will also re-air the eclipse special from 3:00-4:00 PM)

In advance Monday’s historic solar eclipse, viewers are urged to check out NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com’s must-read “Solar Eclipse Guides,” which include helpful information and tips highlighted by Illinois city-by-city eclipse occurrence timing, eclipse viewing “do’s and don’ts,” where to find special eclipse viewing glasses, school closings information, traffic awareness scenarios and much more. “Solar Eclipse Guide” links below:

In addition, expanded social media coverage will also be provided throughout the morning/afternoon on April 8 via X (Twitter)(@nbcchicago) & @TelemundoCHI),TikTok (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago44), Facebook (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago), along with eclipse “Sights & Sounds” moments featuring photos/quick video offerings on Instagram and Instagram Stories (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago)