If you miss next month's solar eclipse, you won't see another one like it in the U.S. for 21 years

Do you have solar eclipse glasses? If not, you're going to need them in exactly one month from now.

April 8 in the afternoon, a total solar eclipse will take place, with some parts of the country, including Illinois, in its "path of totality."

Totality is set to last at least three minutes in parts of the Midwest, according to NASA.

In Chicago area, only the solar eclipse will only be partially visible, which means viewers will absolutely need solar eclipse glasses when looking at the sun.

So where will the path of totality hit in Illinois? Here's a breakdown:

Where is the "path of totality?"

The eclipse's "path of totality" will start in Southwest Texas and move northeast.

The path of totality includes the southern tip of Illinois, central and southern Indiana and Indianapolis. From there, it will race across Cleveland, Ohio; Buffalo, New York and into Maine.

"Southern Illinois is considered the eclipse crossroads of America because it was in the centerline for the path of totality in 2017 and will be again in 2024," according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The below map from the Adler Planetarium shows what the eclipse will look like in Illinois, with Carbondale, Mount Vernon, Metropolis and Mount Carmel among the southern Illinois cities in the path of totality.

According to the Illinois DNR, the full list of cities includes:

Carbondale

Makanda

Alto Pass

Fairfield

Olney

Golconda

Effinggham

Mt. Vernon

Marion

The largest Illinois city in the path of totality is Carbondale.

"In downtown Carbondale the eclipse will begin moments before 2 p.m. and last for 4 minutes and 9 seconds, which is nearly double the length of time of the 2017 eclipse," the Illinois DNR reports.

There are also 31 state parks that will be in eclipse's path of totality.

What about Indiana?

In Indiana, the path of totality stretches from the southwest portion of the state across Indianapolis and up to the northeast.

Will it be visible from Chicago?

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, the eclipse will be "visible in some way from across the country."

In Chicago, however, only a partial eclipse will be seen.

Chicago and its surrounding suburbs will still experience an estimated 94% totality. That number is higher than the eclipse in 2017 and even higher than any partial eclipses expected in the near future.

When does the total eclipse begin?

Around 12:30 p.m. on April 8, the eclipse enter the country and begin moving into Southwest Texas.

From Chicago, parts of it will begin at 12:51 p.m., Jeanes said. The peak time to see it here will be around 2:07 p.m., he added.

"It's going to move slowly to begin with, and the shadow will pick up some forward speed," Jeanes said.

By 3:22 p.m., it will move out of the area.

Will I need glasses?

Yes.

"You must have glasses from Chicago, or you can make a pin hole box to view it," Jeanes said. That's because it's not safe to look at from a vantage point outside the path of totality.

"We cannot look at the sun when not its the total eclipse," Jeanes stressed.

An article from Travel + Leisure magazine agrees, citing the American Astronomical Society.

"The American Astronomical Society recommends you wear solar eclipse glasses at all times while viewing a solar eclipse," the article said. "If you are not in the path of totality, you will only ever see the partial eclipse, so it's crucial you keep your eclipse sunglasses on at all times to avoid eye damage."

According to the Adler Planetarium, viewing the solar eclipse without glasses can result in irreversible eye damage within seconds, and as your eyes lack the nerve endings to register pain as it's occurring, it'll be too late by the time you know.

When is the next time a total solar eclipse will occur?

The next total solar eclipse in the United States is set to place Aug. 12, 2045.

The next total solar eclipse with Chicago in a path of totality isn't until Aug. 4, 2111, Jeanes said.