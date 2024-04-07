How to watch: Special coverage of Monday's solar eclipse in Illinois, Indiana

NOTE: Live coverage of the eclipse begins in the player above starting at 7 a.m. on April 8, but tune in for live totality starting at 1:55 p.m.

If you're not in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse on Monday, you don't have to miss out on the once-in-a-generation spectacle.

While the city of Chicago will likely reach an eclipse totality mark of 94%, parts of southern Illinois and central Indiana will experience 100% totality.

There will be plenty of sights to see and ways to watch totality, even if you won't be there.

Here's a look at how you can watch the once-in-a-lifetime event:

Streaming coverage

Watch non-stop, expert coverage of the rare astronomical phenomenon on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, NBC 5 News, Noticiero Telemundo Chicago and across social platforms.

Watch live in the player above or find more details on how to stream live here.

You can also watch on:

Here's the full streaming schedule:

8-11 a.m. -- Solar Eclipse “Live Look” Updates

Live look at the sky and top-of-hour hits from NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s weather experts with the latest updates.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- NBC 5 News / Noticiero Telemundo Chicago: Eclipse Special Editions

NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will provide extensive eclipse lead-up coverage featuring live on-site reports from Carbondale, Illinois, Indianapolis, Indiana and in downtown Chicago.

12-2 p.m. -- Solar Eclipse “Live Look” Updates

Live look at the sky and top-of-hour hits from NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s weather experts with the latest updates.

1:55 - 2:30 p.m. -- Special Presentation: “Solar Eclipse 2024”

Live coverage from Carbondale, Illinois, and Indianapolis, Indiana, will provide viewers with views of the eclipse from the path of totality.

There will also be live coverage from downtown Chicago.

In addition to the above streaming options, NASA will also offer a live broadcast of the eclipse from 12-3 p.m.

On Television

1- 3 p.m. (on NBC 5 Chicago) – NBC News Special: Total Eclipse 2024

Beginning at 1 p.m. on NBC Chicago, Lester Holt will anchor a two-hour NBC News Special: Total Eclipse 2024 live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest viewing site of the 2024 eclipse.

In addition, from 1-3 p.m., Telemundo Chicago will carry Noticias Telemundo: Eclipse Solar Cobertura Especial, featuring live reports from a number of local Telemundo stations around the country.