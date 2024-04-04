Clouds, atmospheric changes and rarity: NASA experts weigh in on 2024 solar eclipse

NASA experts are calling Monday's solar eclipse a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“It’s really a unique opportunity. It’s an awe-inspiring event," said NASA Deputy Chief Technologist in the Heliophysics department Dr. Roshanak Hakimzadeh. "I mean the moon covering the entire sun in so much of the United States is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The moon will completely cover the sun Monday across 15 U.S. states, including Illinois and Indiana.

Eclipses happen somewhere around the world every couple of years, but this one marks a major moment.

What makes this one different and rare?

“The moon has an elliptical orbit around the earth and that means that it could pass above the earth or below the earth, but not always directly between the earth and the sun," Dr. Hakimzadeh told NBC Chicago. "Only at certain times of the year it passes directly in front of the earth in between the earth and the sun.”

She said if you are in the path of totality this year, you will not be in that path for another 350 years.

"This one is unique because it’s covering so much of the contiguous United States. The next one, if you don’t see this one, there will be another one that’ll go across the U.S. ... in 20 years," Hakimzadeh said.

The sun is also in a high solar activity pattern right now. The sun has phases of activity on 11-year cycles, during which it shifts from high to low in activity. High solar activity means there are a lot of explosions in the "corona" of the sun, creating solar flares you’ll be able to see around the eclipse if you're in totality.

Indianapolis and Carbondale, Illinois, are in the path of totality this year. Each will experience the full eclipse just before 2 p.m.

Chicago and it's surrounding suburbs will experience a partial eclipse, which will max out just after 2 p.m.

This period will not last for very long, as totality is expected to end at approximately 2:03 p.m., according to NASA scientists.

The partial eclipse will continue for another hour, ending at approximately 3:18 p.m.

But only if mother nature allows. Early forecasting shows thick cloud coverage and possibly even storms in the area, although the forecast is too far out still to tell.

What if it is rainy and cloudy?

“I imagine that if it’s not too cloudy you’ll still notice the difference in light between full sun and partial eclipse in your area," Hakimzadeh said. “Also bear in mind that you can also travel just a few miles to get out of the cloud cover to be able to see the eclipse.”

Hakimzadeh said it's something worth traveling for.

What else could people experience during the eclipse?

Hakimzadeh also says there are other changes to the environment people should pay attention to during the eclipse.

"You should look at all the changes that are happening around you, not just the sun being blocked by the moon," she said. "Atmospheric changes, [temperature changes] cloud cover changes, changes in animal behavior and sounds, and how animals behave because they think it’s nighttime and they start doing their nightly routines. Take it all in and experience the full experience."

Do I need eyewear?

Those planning to view the eclipse need to wear certified protective eyewear.

“The only time you can take off your glasses is if you’re in the path of totality when the moon completely covers the sun," Hakimzadeh said. "That’s when for those few minutes or seconds depending on where you are you can take the glasses off and look with the naked eye.”

According to the Adler Planetarium, viewing the solar eclipse without glasses can result in irreversible eye damage within seconds, and as your eyes lack the nerve endings to register pain as it's occurring, it'll be too late by the time you know.