Closures, restrictions: Illinois schools prepare for 2024 solar eclipse

While many schools in Illinois will close for the 2024 solar eclipse, others are preparing for how they'll handle the historic moment with students in class.

More than 70 school districts across Illinois have been listed as "not in attendance" for the big celestial event.

The closures come as many cities, particularly those in the path of totality, prepare to navigate unprecedented traffic and crowds. Many are also closing to offer families a chance to witness what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience together.

The state's board of education said while many will not have kids in school, it does not encourage schools to use e-learning days for the event.

"While e-learning is a valid option for educational continuity, districts have been advised against preemptively declaring such days in anticipation of the solar eclipse," the board told NBC Chicago in a statement. "The purpose of e-learning days is to replace emergency closure days. The foreseeable increase in traffic or other anticipated challenges preceding the solar eclipse does not meet the criteria of an emergency that warrants an e-learning day."

At Southern Illinois University Carbondale, which is in the eclipse's path of totality and will host a festival to celebrate the solar event, classes are canceled for the day.

"Classes on Eclipse Day (Monday, April 8) will be canceled, but the university will be open. Students will not be in class that day and are encouraged to participate in the exciting events and activities on campus," the school's website reads. "All offices will be open throughout the day but may close for a period during the afternoon so everyone can experience totality."

Meanwhile, others are preparing for how they'll handle the day with students in class.

District 146 in Tinley Park said "out of an abundance of caution for our students' safety and health" classes will view the eclipse virtually. The district cited concerns over students looking directly at the sun during an eclipse.

"Quality scientific organizations will be providing live streams of the eclipse from multiple locations across the United States," the district said. "The streams will allow our students to view the total solar eclipse from the best vantage points in the nation, regardless of our local weather."

Throughout the Midwest, several other schools have reported closures or switches to e-learning.

Here's a look at which schools will be closed for the big event:

ILLINOIS SCHOOL CLOSURES

(NOTE: This list will continue to be updated as schools announce closures)