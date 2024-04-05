Closures, restrictions: Illinois schools prepare for 2024 solar eclipse

While many schools in Illinois will close for the 2024 solar eclipse, others are preparing for how they'll handle the historic moment with students in class.
More than 70 school districts across Illinois have been listed as "not in attendance" for the big celestial event.
The closures come as many cities, particularly those in the path of totality, prepare to navigate unprecedented traffic and crowds. Many are also closing to offer families a chance to witness what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience together.
The state's board of education said while many will not have kids in school, it does not encourage schools to use e-learning days for the event.
"While e-learning is a valid option for educational continuity, districts have been advised against preemptively declaring such days in anticipation of the solar eclipse," the board told NBC Chicago in a statement. "The purpose of e-learning days is to replace emergency closure days. The foreseeable increase in traffic or other anticipated challenges preceding the solar eclipse does not meet the criteria of an emergency that warrants an e-learning day."
At Southern Illinois University Carbondale, which is in the eclipse's path of totality and will host a festival to celebrate the solar event, classes are canceled for the day.
"Classes on Eclipse Day (Monday, April 8) will be canceled, but the university will be open. Students will not be in class that day and are encouraged to participate in the exciting events and activities on campus," the school's website reads. "All offices will be open throughout the day but may close for a period during the afternoon so everyone can experience totality."
Meanwhile, others are preparing for how they'll handle the day with students in class.
District 146 in Tinley Park said "out of an abundance of caution for our students' safety and health" classes will view the eclipse virtually. The district cited concerns over students looking directly at the sun during an eclipse.
"Quality scientific organizations will be providing live streams of the eclipse from multiple locations across the United States," the district said. "The streams will allow our students to view the total solar eclipse from the best vantage points in the nation, regardless of our local weather."
Throughout the Midwest, several other schools have reported closures or switches to e-learning.
Here's a look at which schools will be closed for the big event:
ILLINOIS SCHOOL CLOSURES
(NOTE: This list will continue to be updated as schools announce closures)
- Dieterich CUSD 30
- Effingham CUSD 40
- South Holland SD 151
- Country Club Hills SD 160
- Marshall CUSD 2C
- Martinsville CUSD 3C
- Truant Alternative Optional Ed
- Safe School Program ROE 12
- North Clay CUSD 25
- Flora CUSD 35
- Palestine CUSD 3
- Jasper County CUD 1
- Red Hill CUSD 10
- Lawrence County CUD 20
- Richland County CUSD 1
- Summersville SD 79
- Mount Vernon SD 80
- Mt Vernon Twp HSD 201
- Bluford Unit School District 318
- Ashley CCSD 15
- Nashville CCSD 49
- Nashville CHSD 99
- ROE 20 Learning Alt Branch School
- ROE20 Learning Alternative Branch
- Edwards County CUSD 1
- Gallatin CUSD 7
- Harrisburg CUSD 3
- Allendale CCSD 17
- New Hope CCSD 6
- Geff CCSD 14
- Jasper CCSD 17
- Wayne City CUSD 100
- Fairfield PSD 112
- North Wayne CUSD 200
- Fairfield Comm H S Dist 225
- Grayville CUSD 1
- Norris City-Omaha-Enfield CUSD 3
- Carmi-White County CUSD 5
- Project Echo Starquest Acad RSSP North
- Benton CCSD 47
- Akin CCSD 91
- Christopher USD 99
- Benton Cons HSD 103
- Ewing Northern CCSD 115
- Frankfort CUSD 168
- Thompsonville CUSD 174
- Zeigler-Royalton CUSD 188
- Sesser-Valier CUSD 196
- Goreville CUD 1
- New Simpson Hill SD 32
- Buncombe Cons SD 43
- Vienna SD 55
- Cypress SD 64
- Vienna HSD 133
- Joppa-Maple Grove UD 38
- Johnston City CUSD 1
- Marion CUSD 2
- Crab Orchard CUSD 3
- Herrin CUSD 4
- Carterville CUSD 5
- Cairo USD 1
- Egyptian CUSD 5
- Five County Reg Voc System
- Carbondale ESD 95
- Giant City CCSD 130
- Elverado CUSD 196
- Century CUSD 100
- Meridian CUSD 101
- Jamp Spec Educ Services
- Cobden SUD 17
- Anna CCSD 37
- Dongola USD 66
- Shawnee CUSD 84
- Waterloo CUSD 5
- Chester CUSD 139