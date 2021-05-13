Illinois Joins Companies in Offering Incentives to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Incentives and giveaways to help encourage individuals to get the coronavirus vaccine are taking center stage this week after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a huge prize drawing for state residents who have been vaccinated against COVID.

Beginning later this month, the state will hold five weekly drawings, with the winner of each drawing receiving a $1 million prize.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Students under the age of 18 are still eligible for prizes, as five weekly drawings will be held to give away full college scholarships to any public university in the state of Ohio.

While Illinois doesn’t quite have a million-dollar giveaway, here is our up-to-date list of giveaways and discounts associated with getting COVID-19 vaccines.

-Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a massive effort to encourage residents to get vaccinated, teaming up with Six Flags to donate 50,000 free tickets to amusement parks in Gurnee and Rockford.

According to the governor, the value of the tickets is approximately $4 million.

Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams will go to the Gurnee theme park on June 5 and 6 to administer doses, and more details will be released in coming weeks.

-The Chicago Cubs are offering discounted tickets to fans for their upcoming series against the Washington Nationals. For $20, fans who are fully vaccinated can sit in a special section of the bleachers at Wrigley Field, with no social distancing guidelines in place, according to the team.

The news comes ahead of the Cubs opening up seating capacity to 60%, as Illinois moves to its “Bridge Phase” in its COVID reopening plan.

-Other companies are also getting in on the fun in very unique ways, including the Worldwide Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta. Residents who receive their COVID vaccine on May 14 or 15 at the site will receive 100 free targets of trap, skeet, or sporting clays that they can use before the end of October, Pritzker said.

Residents can find more sign-up information here.

-On the national level, the National Football League is giving away 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Feb. 2022 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to individuals who have received their coronavirus vaccine.

According to the league, fans who share their stories about why they’ve been vaccinated will be eligible for the ticket giveaway, and fans can head to the NFL’s website for more information.

-Several companies are offering freebies for vaccinated individuals, including Krispy Kreme, offering a free glazed doughnut to customers who show their COVID vaccine cards, and Budweiser, who is offering $5 debit cards to individuals to buy them a “free beer.”