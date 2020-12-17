NBC 5 ‘Race in Chicago' Special Sheds Light on Modern-Day Issues Rooted in Racism

Watch NBC 5's two-part "Race in Chicago" special in the player above.

A two-part "Race in Chicago" special, airing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, will examine the long history of discriminatory policies, practices and cultural norms that have led to disproportionate effects in Black and Brown communities.

Hosted by anchor and investigative reporter Marion Brooks, the locally-produced special stems from the station's ongoing series, also titled "Race in Chicago."

“The pandemic magnified racial inequities that families have faced for decades, but for some Chicagoans, 2020 was the wake-up call," said Brooks. "As we look to heal as a community, it’s important to understand how we got here and how race continues to shape our lives."

Viewers will learn about one Chicago family that was deeply affected by the Tulsa Race Massacre across multiple generations. Anchor Zoraida Sambolin will take a close look at the unique identity struggles Afro-Latinos face.

A Black trans woman will share her personal experience with racism and discrimination within the LGBTQ+ community. Race in Chicago will also examine the racial gaps in wealth, housing, juvenile justice, mental health resources and more.

“More than ever, Chicagoans are seeking new awareness about race. NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago’s ongoing Race in Chicago series aims to educate viewers as we work to bridge the racial divide,” said David Doebler, President and General Manager of NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago.