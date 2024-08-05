LIVE: Simone Biles begins final day of competition in women's gymnastics at Olympics

Simone Biles will wrap up her 2024 Olympics Monday at the Women's Artistic Gymnastics finals by seeking two more gold medals: floor exercise and balance beam.

The 27-year-old already has two Olympic bronze medals on beam, where she is also a four-time world champion. The surer bet for gold is on floor, where she’s never lost an event final in a major international competition during her long career. Overall, Biles is 7-for-7 between the Olympics and world championships on her signature event.

If Biles wins both titles on beam and floor, she will tie the record for most Olympic gold medals by any female athlete in any sport, joining gymnast Larisa Latynina and swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Biles’ gold medal on vault on Sunday brought her tally to seven. Michael Phelps stands as the most decorated Olympian in history, with 23 gold medals.

Who is competing in the balance beam final?

In the balance beam, her toughest competition Monday will actually be teammate Suni Lee.

The two have taken turns with the highest beam routine scores in competitions this year. And Sunday, Lee nabbed bronze in the uneven bars final to claim her sixth Olympic medal.

Here's the full lineup of who will compete:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Yaquin Zhou of China; Suni Lee of Team USA, Julia Soares of Brazil; Manila Esposito of Italy; Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania; Alica D'Amato of Italy; Simone Biles of Team USA and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

Simone Biles executed her eponymous Yurchenko double pike to win gold in the vault final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Who is competing in the floor exercise final?

At the floor exercise final, Biles' biggest challengers Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and U.S. teammate Jordan Chiles. Biles won the event in 2016, but pulled out of the event in Tokyo.

Here's who else is competing in the floor exercise final Monday and the full lineup:

Manila Esposito of Italy; Rebeca Andrade of Brazil; Yushan Ou of China, Rina Kishi of Japan, Ana Barbosu of Romania, Alice D'Amato of Italy; Simone Biles of Team USA; Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania; and Jordan Chiles of Team USA.

When, how to teach women's gymnastics finals Monday

Balance beam final: Aug. 5

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Floor exercise final: Aug. 5

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Full list of gymnastics events taking place Monday, and links to watch