Why do divers use hot tubs, shower after every dive?

Divers in the Olympics face incredible challenges as they try acrobatic maneuvers and to make as small of a splash as possible in the water, but why do they immediately jump into a hot tub or shower after each dive?

It’s a scene that plays out in every competition. A diver pulls off an incredible move, then immediately gets out of the water and either submerges in a hot tub or stands under a shower next to the diving platform.

The reason why has nothing to do with chlorine and everything to do with staying sharp for their next dive.

According to experts, jumping into water, which must be at a temperature under 78.8 degrees, and then getting out in an air conditioned arena can wreak havoc on muscles that are required for the finely tuned athleticism of diving.

Getting into a hot tub or a warm shower can relieve stress on those muscles, and can be a critical component to avoiding cramping or even injury after each dive, especially since divers can wait long stretches between the action.

Divers will also use small towels to ensure they can properly position their arms and legs, especially on dives requiring tucks.