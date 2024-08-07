Why 2022 Winter Olympians, including Alexa Knierim and Nathan Chen, will receive gold medals in Paris

EDITOR"S NOTE: The above video is from February 2022

A unique medal ceremony will take place in Paris on Wednesday, with standout athletes from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing receiving gold medals in the midst of the summer competition.

The medals will be given to a group of American and Japanese figure skaters, who were never given a proper medal ceremony following the team event during the Beijing Games.

After a series of rulings in the appeals process, the United States team, which included Nathan Chen and Alexa Knierim, will receive gold medals during a special ceremony in Paris on Wednesday.

The controversy began in December 2021 when Russia’s Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in the leadup to the Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that she should be allowed to compete in the Olympics pending her appeal, and she did so under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee, as Russia itself was prohibited from participating in the Games due to doping violations.

The International Olympic Committee opted not to hold a medal ceremony after the ROC won the gold medal in the team figure skating competition, citing "legal issues" pending the appeal into Valieva’s participation.

After years of wrangling and investigating, the CAS ruled earlier this year that Valieva’s score should be removed from the ROC’s tally, bumping the United States up from a silver medal to a gold medal in the competition. Japan also moved up from bronze to silver medal status in the event, with the ROC receiving a bronze medal.

Valieva was also suspended from competition for four years following the ruling.

The Canadian Olympic Committee appealed the decision, arguing that Russia should have been fully disqualified, but that claim was dismissed earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the U.S. team, which also includes Vincent Zhou, Karen Chen, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbel, Zachary Donohue, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, will receive their gold medals, and Japan will receive their silver medals.