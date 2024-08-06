When, where to watch USWNT in women's soccer final at Olympics

The United States’ women’s soccer team is headed to the gold medal match in the Paris Olympics after a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday.

The American squad finished regulation tied 0-0 for the second consecutive match, but a late goal from Sophia Smith helped the team back to the finals for the first time since the 2012 Olympics in London.

That goal was assisted by Chicago Red Stars' standout Mallory Swanson, with both players aiming to help the team capture gold over the weekend.

In fact, Smith will have a chance to do something truly special, as she'll celebrate her 24th birthday by appearing in the gold medal match Saturday.

Their next opponent has yet to be determined, but the medal podium will have an entirely new look from the Tokyo Games, as Brazil and France square off Tuesday.

The U.S. has earned four gold medals in eight Olympic tournaments, and they’ll aim for their fifth when they take the pitch on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Final.

When, Where Will the Gold Medal Match Air?

The United States’ team will be back in action on Saturday for the gold medal match against either Brazil or France.

The match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT, and will air on USA Network, Telemundo and on Peacock.

You can find more information on watching the event on NBC Olympics’ website.