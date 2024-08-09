When is the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics? Date, time, TV channel and more

The Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics is near as the final medals will soon be awarded, marking a grand finale that will cap off more than two weeks of global excitement.

There has been no shortage of headlines and memorable moments left in the wake of the massive sporting event.

U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles made a triumphant return, taking her Olympic gold tally to seven. French swimmer Léon Marchand won five medals — four of them gold — fulfilling comparisons to Michael Phelps. Armand “Mondo” Duplantis won another gold medal, but the real show for the 80,000 at the Stade de France — which will be the site of Sunday’s closing ceremony — was when he broke the world record for the ninth time.

There’s been controversy, too. Boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria has been in the spotlight because of misconceptions about her gender. Athletes criticized the quality of some medals, a gymnastics comment took the world by storm, a last-minute score change has some athletes questioning, and more.

Here's what to know as the Games come to an end:

When is the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The closing ceremony is set for Sunday, Aug. 11 at Stade de France just north of Paris.

What time is the Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony begins at 2 p.m. CT p.m. and is expected to last until 4:15 p.m. CT.

How can I watch the closing ceremony?

It will air live on NBC 5 and Peacock and again in primetime on NBC 5.

Who are the US flag bearers for the Closing Ceremony?

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead will lead Team USA as flag bearers during the ceremony.

Ledecky earned four swimming medals in Paris, bringing her career Olympic total to 14. Her haul includes golds in the 800m and 1500m freestyle, silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle.

Mead, meanwhile, helped the U.S. end a 64-year drought by winning gold in the men's four rowing competition.

This will mark the first time that the U.S. has had two flag bearers for an Olympic Closing Ceremony.

What will happen during the closing ceremony?

It will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes’ parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. There will be a medal presentation ceremony — for the women’s marathon from earlier in the day.

It’s a more traditional setting after the Seine River was used for the audacious opening ceremony, but don’t expect it to be dull.

It features the same artistic director — Thomas Jolly. Organizers said in a recent statement that it will include “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.” There will be musical performances and “the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture. ... Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future.”

Jolly added: “It’s a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world.”

Who is winning the 2024 Olympics?

The United States leads the medal standings, with China next in line. France, Britain and Australia are vying for the third spot. And here's a look at the medal counts from the Tokyo and Beijing Games.

What’s the last event of the 2024 Olympics?

The women’s basketball gold medal game is the final event before the Closing Ceremony. It’s scheduled to tip off at 8:30 a.m. CT p.m. at Bercy Arena.