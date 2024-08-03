Track & Field

When does Sha'Carri Richardson compete next? Here's what to know

Richardson made her Olympics debut Friday

By Mike Gavin and NBC Chicago Staff

While much of the attention for Team USA has been centered on legendary athletes Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, star track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson will compete once again on Saturday after making her Olympics debut Friday.

Richardson competed in the women's 100m preliminary round, easily winning her heat in 10.94 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.

It was a blazing start for the 24-year-old, who was not permitted to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying in 2021 due to a one-month suspension for testing positive for marijuana. She has since dominated in the 100m, winning gold at the 2023 world championships and clocking the top time at U.S. Olympic trials.

She now looks to reach the Olympic podium, the three-tiered celebratory platform visited regularly by Ledecky and Biles.

Here's a look at when you can watch Richardson attempt to advance to the 100m final in track and field.

When is Sha'Carri Richardson's next event?

Richardson will compete in the women's track & field 100m semifinal on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. If she advances there, she will compete for gold just hours later. The Dallas native is also set to compete in the women's 4x100-meter relay, which begins Thursday, Aug. 8.

Watch Live: Women's Track & Field 100m semifinal

