When do the Olympics end? Closing ceremony details as Summer Games wind down

The Paris Olympics have been packed with action since the opening ceremony on July 26, but when exactly do the Summer Games end?

The closing ceremony, capping nearly three weeks of competition from some of the world's best athletes, will take place on Sunday.

The ceremony, traditionally shorter than the opening ceremony, will feature plenty of traditional elements but will also have a number of surprises and special guests as the Olympic flame is extinguished in Paris.

Here’s what we know about the ceremony:

What time will it begin?

After a packed day of competition, which will include the women’s marathon, the gold medal women’s basketball game, and gold medal games in men’s handball and water polo, the closing ceremony will get underway at 2 p.m. CT. Sunday.

Where can I see it?

The closing ceremony will air on NBC and Peacock, and will re-air in primetime at 6 p.m. on both networks.

What will take place?

While details of the event are still being kept under wraps, there will be plenty of traditional elements, including the extinguishing of the cauldron’s flame, the parade of all athletes together into the ceremony as opposed to be divided by their national delegations, and others.

The big highlight will likely be the handoff of the Olympic flag, otherwise known as the "Antwerp Flag" since it was first flown over those Games in 1920. The flag will be handed off from Paris officials to officials from Los Angeles, the host of the next Summer Olympics in 2028.

That ceremony is expected to include a stunt by famed actor Tom Cruise, according to multiple reports, but details are being closely guarded.