What's in the gold box the medal winners get on the podium at the Olympics?

More details on the gold box the athletes receive on the podium with their medals at the 2024 Olympics

By Claire Filpi and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics in full swing and athletes racking up medals, there is one thing that is leaving fans with questions: what's in the gold box the medal winners are getting on the podium?

Jessica Fox, who competed in Canoe Slalom for Australia, took to her social media accounts to show her followers what they received on the podium after winning her gold medal.

In her video, Fox unboxes an official "athlete edition" of the Olympic poster.

"Usually, we get the mascot or flowers," Fox told her followers. "This time, it's a little bit more unique, and I think it's a really cool concept."

The poster, is the official poster for the 2024 Paris Olympics and it's designed by French artist Ugo Gattoni, according the Olympics.com.

@jessfoxcanoe

Replying to @tanyamckee8 #paris2024 #olympics #canoeslalom

♬ original sound - Jessica Fox

Many more athletes will likely receive the surprise gift alongside medal victories in the remaining Games.

New events will make their debut in Paris, medals will be up for grabs -- including one weekend that will see dozens awarded in 48 hours-- and world records set.

