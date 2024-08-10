What time is the Closing Ceremony? What to know as the Paris Olympics conclude

With competition in the Paris Olympics wrapping up on Saturday, just a handful of events remain on Sunday ahead of the Closing Ceremony.

Following another day of competition that will include the women’s marathon, the gold medal women’s basketball game, and gold medal games in men’s handball and water polo, the Closing Ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. local time Sunday.

The ceremony, traditionally shorter than the opening ceremony, will feature plenty of traditional elements but will also have a number of surprises and special guests as the Olympic flame is extinguished in Paris.

Here’s what we know about the ceremony:

Where can I see it?

The closing ceremony will air on NBC and Peacock, and will re-air in primetime at 6 p.m. on both networks.

What will take place?

While details of the event are still being kept under wraps, there will be plenty of traditional elements, including the extinguishing of the cauldron’s flame, the parade of all athletes together into the ceremony as opposed to be divided by their national delegations, and others.

The big highlight will likely be the handoff of the Olympic flag, otherwise known as the "Antwerp Flag" since it was first flown over those Games in 1920. The flag will be handed off from Paris officials to officials from Los Angeles, the host of the next Summer Olympics in 2028.

That ceremony is expected to include a stunt by famed actor Tom Cruise, according to multiple reports, but details are being closely guarded.

While rumors over other special guests continue to swirl, H.E.R. is confirmed to be one of the performers at Sunday's ceremony, with the Grammy Award-winner expected to sing the U.S. national anthem.