2024 Paris Olympics

What is EOR at the Olympics? What to know about the athletes competing under the banner

A French acronym for "Refugee Olympic Team," 37 athletes are competing under the banner at the Paris Olympics

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As viewers continue to tune in to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, athletes from around the world are relishing the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of a global audience.

Though the vast majority of competing athletes are doing so while representing their country, that isn't the case for every athlete you see at the Paris Games.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Athletes from various countries are competing under "EOR," an acronym of Équipe olympique des réfugiés in French.

Refugee Olympic teams began at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, with refugee athletes competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as well.

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

What is the modern pentathlon? Here's what to know ahead of the Olympic event for the ‘complete' athlete

2024 Paris Olympics 3 hours ago

Watch the top moments from Day 12 of the Olympics as Team USA captures 8 medals

While this is the third consecutive Summer Olympics that a refugee team has been present at, refugee athletes have yet to compete at the Winter Olympics.

Athletes from the following countries are competing at the Summer Olympics under the "EOR" banner:

  • Afghanistan
  • Cameroon
  • Cuba
  • Eritrea
  • Ethiopia
  • Iran
  • Republic of Congo
  • Sudan
  • South Sudan
  • Syria
  • Venezuela

In the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics, athletes from the following additional countries competed as part of a Refugee Olympic team:

  • Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Iraq
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Though no refugee athlete won a medal at the Rio or Tokyo Games, boxer Cindy Ngamba has become the first refugee athlete to clinch a medal, securing a bout in the semifinal with a victory on Sunday. Ngamba will compete in the semifinal on Thursday.

The 37 athletes competing under the "EOR" banner marks the largest refugee team in Olympics history thus far, continuing a steady increase from 10 athletes at the Rio Games and 29 athletes at the Tokyo Games.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us