What does ‘SB' mean in the Olympics? Track & Field abbreviation explained

Want to be knowledgeable of the Olympic Track & Field abbreviations as you watch the action this weekend? Look no further.

As track & field events got underway on Thursday, people are curious about the flurry of abbreviations the broadcast uses to inform viewers.

Here are some of the most common abbreviations used in track & field, including "SB."

"SB": Season's Best

"PB": Personal Best

"OR": Olympic Record

"WR": World Record

"DQ": Disqualified

"DNF": Did Not Finish

"DNS": Did Not Start

As aforementioned, Fisher, one of the United States' most elite distance runners, set a season-best on Friday in the 10,000-meter run, finishing with a 26:43.46 "SB." His previous "SB" came from the U.S. Olympic trials in June, when he ran 27:49.47.

Fisher claimed his first Olympic medal, finishing third in the event behind Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (26:43.14) and Ethiopia's Beriju Aregawi (26:43.44).

He is the first American to claim an Olympic medal in the 10,000-meter run since Galen Rupp in the 2012 games. Fisher and Rupp are the only two Americans since 1964 to win a medal in the event.