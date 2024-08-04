Track and field

What country is VIN at the Paris Olympics? Here's what to know

On Sunday, a number of people turned to Google to find out the country designated as "VIN" at the Paris Olympics.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While many abbreviations used to identify countries at the Paris Olympics are easy to decipher, others - like "VIN" - have some asking questions.

On Sunday, a number of people turned to Google to find out the country called "VIN" as Shafiqua Maloney set a national record and clinched a spot in the women's 800 meter final.

Maloney is from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a country of about 100,000 residents in the southern Caribbean. One of four athletes from the island nation competing at the Olympics, Maloney might just be Saint Vincent's best shot at gold.

Maloney, 25, is the country's first athlete to qualify for an Olympic final.

