Watch: Young girl experiences every emotion possible after Katie Ledecky waves at her at Olympics

Katie Ledecky may have just made more history at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but it looks like she won't be the only person leaving Wednesday's competition with a lifelong memory.

After Ledecky added to her historic Olympics resume with an emphatic victory in the 1500m freestyle event, one young fan in the crowd was beyond captivated by the performance.

That amazement reached new heights after Ledecky apparently waved at the young fan.

Katie Ledecky just made this girl's life. 🥹 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/23bhsWhS8r — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 31, 2024

Ledecky broke her own Olympic record with a time of 15:30.02, which was over 10 seconds faster than second-place finisher Anastasiya Kirpichnikova of France (15:40.35).The 27-year-old Ledecky now owns the 20 fastest times in the event.

"I'm just so honored to represent our country," Ledecky said after the race.

Ledecky, who won bronze in the 400m freestyle earlier in the Paris Games, joined a couple of exclusive clubs with her latest Olympic triumph.

The Bethesda, Maryland, native moved into a tie with Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals ever among American woman at eight. With 12 total Olympic medals, Ledecky is tied with Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin for the most all time among American women.