Watch Suni Lee's stellar uneven bars routine on TV

NOTE: Watch gymnastics again at the Olympics in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Suni Lee wowed with her uneven bars routine on Sunday in the Paris Summer Olympics, hoping to secure another medal for Team USA.

In the days prior, Lee picked up three medals after helping the Simone Biles-led U.S. women claim team gold last Tuesday despite spending much of the last 15 months dealing with multiple kidney diseases.

Lee followed it up two days later with a bronze in the all-around behind Biles and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

Did you miss the action on Sunday? Re-watch it in primetime on NBC 5 beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

While it wasn't the last chance to catch Simone Biles, Lee and the rest of Team USA in action, the opportunities are numbered.

Here are details on the final two competitions Monday:

Balance beam final: Aug. 5

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

Floor exercise final: Aug. 5

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Jordan Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Jade Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.