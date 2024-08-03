Watch Simone Biles' flawless vault routine in women's gymnastics on TV

NOTE: Women's gymnastics' vault final will air again on NBC 5 in primetime starting at 7 p.m. CT.

Simone Biles helped fuel a strong showing for the U.S. on Saturday as she competed in the vault finals on Day 8 of the Summer Games in Paris.

Biles nailed her eponymous Yurchenko double pike vault with hopes of winning gold yet again. The 27-year-old gymnast has already won gold in the team final and the all-around in Paris.

Following another striking performance, the 27-year-old Biles would not rule out a return to the Games when they are in Los Angeles in 2028.



And that won't be the last opportunity to witness the gymnastics GOAT compete in Paris.

Remaining women's gymnastics schedule

Uneven bars final: Aug. 4

Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the uneven bars final. Typically considered one of her best events, Lee is a medal contender. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, she took home the bronze medal in the event. Leading up to the Games, Lee said making the podium at the uneven bars final is one of her major goals.

Biles missed the uneven bars finals by tenths of a point. She qualified in ninth place, meaning she is considered a “reserve athlete” for the event.

Watch the uneven bar final at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 4 on NBC 5 or stream it live on Peacock.

Balance beam final: Aug. 5

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

Floor exercise final: Aug. 5

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.