Watch: Mallory Swanson keeps up torrid scoring with goal vs. Germany

Mallory Swanson got off to a rocking start in the Olympics with two goals in Team USA’s opening game of pool play, and she picked up right where she’d left off on Sunday against Germany.

Swanson, a standout for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars, helped reverse Germany’s momentum in the key game by popping home a rebound shot in the first half to give the American squad a 2-1 lead.

Sophia Smith, who scored the game’s first goal for the U.S., fended off a strong challenge near the top of the box and put a great shot on German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. She was able to steer the ball aside, but Swanson got inside position and put home the rebound to put the American squad back in front.

Swanson scored twice in the United States’ opening game victory against Zambia, with two goals in the span of just one minute. She is competing in her third Olympics and is looking to make a big statement after missing the 2023 World Cup with an injury, and she’s doing exactly that in just two games.