Track and field

Watch Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse in incredible 1500m final at Olympics

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was an historic day on the track for Team USA, as Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse both were part of an incredibly dramatic final in the men’s 1500-meter race.

The United States went into the competition seeking out simply one medal, but to dream of finishing with two runners on the podium, something the nation hadn’t done since 1912, felt like a faraway fantasy.

Instead, Hocker and Nuguse gave it everything they had right up until the final stages of the competition, and you can watch it all on primetime on NBC Chicago Tuesday night.

If you want to watch the race online instead, you can do so in the player below.

*Spoilers ahead

Hocker ultimately became just the fourth American to ever win the competition, setting a new Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65. Nuguse ended up coming in third in the race with a time of 3:27.80, finishing just behind Great Britain’s Josh Kerr in a fight for the silver medal.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, largely considered the favorite, did not end up taking a podium spot in the highly competitive race.

In a remarkable performance, Team USA’s Cole Hocker won the gold medal and set a new Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65 in the men’s 1500-meter race at Stade de France.
