2024 Paris Olympics
Live Blog EndedJul 25, 2024

USWNT cruises to 3-0 win vs. Zambia in 2024 Olympics opener

It marked the first of three group games for the U.S. in Paris.

By Sanjesh Singh

Swanson
What to Know

The USWNT opened play at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday. Here's how the game transpired at the Stade de Nice:

