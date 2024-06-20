2024 Paris Olympics
Live updates: Highlights from the US Olympic Swimming Trials Day 6

Here are the highlights of Day 6 of the USA Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis

Olympic hopefuls vying to punch their ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris competed Thursday at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis.

Qualifiers kicked off with the women's 200-meter backstroke. Isabella Stadden, Katie Grimes and Claire Curzan lead the top 16 qualifiers who will compete in the semis. The event was followed by the men's 50-meter freestyle, where Michael Andrew, Ryan Held and Jack Alexy put up the fastest times to lead the men advancing to the semifinals. It concluded with the men's 200-meter medley, which saw Carson Foster, Maximus Williamson and Chase Kalisz atop the ranking for the 16 finalists. Check out highlights of Day 4 of the USA Swimming Olympic Trials here.

2024 Paris Olympics
