US women's volleyball team beats Brazil in semifinal thriller at Paris Olympics; will compete for gold

Karch Kiraly made one request when the decisive fifth set Thursday during the U.S. women's volleyball semifinal vs. Brazil began: Win or lose, make sure to enjoy the moment.

The coach asked the American women to take in the atmosphere, one of the best for women's volleyball, with mighty Brazil on the opposite side of the net.

Now, Kiraly's U.S. women's volleyball team will get another shot under the bright Olympic lights — a shot to repeat as gold medalists. And it took every extra hustle play by every American on the floor against the experienced Brazilians.

“It's kind of sad that either team has to lose a match like that," Kiraly said, "because both programs are legendary in terms of consistently high level of play in good tournaments like the Olympics and world championships."

As Brazil's fans waved flags, chanted and sang from every corner of South Paris Arena, the U.S. women edged their fellow world powerhouse in a five-set thriller on Thursday, a compelling rematch of their Tokyo final won in straight sets by the U.S.

That was the Americans' first Olympic title, and now they can make it two in a row.

Brazil got within 12-10 in the fifth before the U.S. held on for the victory, 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11.

When Kathryn Plummer’s winning spike for her match-high 26th point closed it out, the Americans huddled together in a huge group hug and bounced on the court in celebration.

They will play in Sunday’s Olympic final while Brazil will go for bronze Saturday against the loser of the late match between top-ranked Italy and No. 3 Turkey.

The Brazilians haven’t won gold since the London Games 12 years ago.

Brazil led 5-3 and was 10 points from taking the first-to-15 fifth when the Americans rallied to tie it at 6-all and momentarily went ahead on Jordan Thompson's spike.

“We just told ourselves to let it rip, have confidence, be fearless, it's a quick game to 15,” Plummer said. “That's what you have to do, you don't really have time to fix things or make adjustments very quickly, so it was just play the game you know how to play and go rip it.”

Both teams pulled off incredible saves close to the floor or even well out of bounds near their own benches to keep long points alive — and one fifth-set rally lasted more than 30 seconds.

The stands shook all afternoon with chants of “Bra-zil!” and “Monster Block!”

Brazil, ranked second in the world, two spots above the Americans, now has one last opportunity to reach the podium.

“They stuck with us all the way three years since the last Olympics. Everyone is just giving us so much energy. Definitely they're a part of this whole journey,” Brazil outside hitter Julia Bergmann said of the enormous support. “We're going to get a medal for them, too."

Many of these women have been battling it out under the lights of the big world stage for more than a decade now.

Brazil middle blocker Thaísa is 37, and she was the second-oldest on the court behind four-time U.S. Olympian Jordan Larson, who will be 38 in October.

“We fought. It was a really good fight. They played really well. It was five sets. I don’t even know what to say, it’s an emotional time for us now,” Bergmann said. “We have to refocus, regroup and go for the bronze.”

Almost three months ago during Volleyball Nations League play, Kiraly had the U.S. team in Rio de Janeiro when Brazilian coach Zé Roberto asked him about a possible scrimmage before the Paris Olympics.

“We have a good relationship, I get along really well with him,” Kiraly said. “I have huge respect for him.”

Kiraly and Roberto ultimately decided to do it, as long as their teams weren’t in the same group for the early matches in France. Once the pools were announced in June and their teams didn’t have to face off right away, they made it happen.

So, Brazil visited the Americans’ training center for four sets once the teams arrived — some with their top lineups, some with the reserves to give those women key court time and practice before the matches that mattered.

Kiraly made a lineup change after the team’s five-set defeat to China on July 29 to open group stage play, moving veterans Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook to reserve roles and bringing in Avery Skinner and Plummer. The Americans bounced back to beat Serbia two days later.

The U.S., which earned a heartbreaking bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games despite being No. 1 in the world, jumped to leads of 5-0 and 8-3, but Brazil fought back and the teams traded points for much of the initial set. Brazil took its first lead on a block by Carol against Plummer for a 16-15 edge.

Brazil built a 19-16 lead before the Americans pulled ahead 21-19, and then Brazil got back to 21-all.

Plummer scored consecutive points in the attack to secure the first set 25-23.

That was just a preview of a match that would go the distance.

“It’s going to be two heavyweights going at it,” Kiraly said ahead of time.

And oh how spot on he was.