A calf injury isn’t going to slow down Simone Biles.

The decorated American gymnastics star is in the lineup for all four events Tuesday during the women's Artistic Gymnastics team finals.

Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She retreated briefly to have the calf taped but then returned and posted the top scores on floor and vault on her way to topping the all-around.

Last week, U.S. team leaders had considered holding Biles out of the uneven bars in team finals to give her a small break during the Games. Instead, Biles will be part of every event during the finals, when three gymnasts compete and all three scores count. Biles' husband -- and Chicago Bears' safety -- Jonathan Owens, is expected to be there.

Biles will go last for the U.S. on three events — vault, floor exercise and balance beam — and will be up second on uneven bars.

Jordan Chiles, who finished fourth in the all-around during qualifying behind Biles, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, will also compete on all four events.

Chiles, part of the silver medal-winning U.S. team three years ago, will lead off on vault, bars and balance beam and go second behind Lee on floor exercise.

Lee will be the third American on uneven bars, her signature event. She will be second on beam and first on floor exercise.

The only unexpected tweak to the lineup is on floor, where 2020 Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey will sit. Carey, who will vault, struggled on floor during qualifying and said afterward she is dealing with an illness.

Hezly Rivera, at 16 the youngest member of the five-woman team, is not scheduled to compete. Rivera was part of the lineup on bars and beam during qualifying, though her scores on each event were dropped from the team total.

The Americans are heavily favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in Tokyo three years ago.

Events will be aired live on NBC 5 and then re-aired in primetime, at 7 p.m. Events will also be streaming on Peacock.

Here's the full U.S. lineup and schedule for Women's Artistic Gymnastics team final Tuesday, which Team USA gymnastics will compete in each event, when to watch and more.

The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera finished in first at the subdivision 2 qualifying on Sunday.

What time does U.S. Women's Gymnastics start Tuesday?

All times listed below are CT.

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock. The event consists of vault, bars, beam and floor. Here's the order for Team USA:

FIRST ROTATION -- VAULT: Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Simone Biles

SECOND ROTATION -- BARS: Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Suni Lee

THIRD ROTATION -- BEAM: Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Simone Biles

FOURTH ROTATION -- FLOOR: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles

Full U.S Women's Gymnastics Competition Schedule

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Where, how to watch women's gymnastics on TV

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC 5, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Biles set to perform new skill at 2024 Olympics

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, submitted an original skill on the uneven bars to the FIG Women's Technical Committee for evaluation last week, according to NBC Olympics.

The skill is a variation of her routinely performed Weiler half, but includes a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns.

If she completes it, she could leave the Paris 2024 Olympics with a new skill named after her in the Code of Points, a feat that would mean there would be a "Biles" trick in every event.

Biles currently has skills named after her on vaults, beam and floor. The new skill would mark her sixth, but the first in the uneven bars.

See the new skill here.