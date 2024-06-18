Swimming
Live updates: US Olympic Swim Trials Day 4 featured several stars in prelims

Team USA swimmers took part in five preliminaries on Tuesday

By Max Molski

Ledecky
Al Bello/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Katie Ledecky cruises in the women's 1500m freestyle prelims
  • Lydia Jacoby drops out of women's 200m breaststroke, taking her out of contention at Paris Olympics
  • Caeleb Dressel places second in his men's 100m freestyle heat behind Jack Alexy

Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials featured two of Team USA's biggest athletes who have their eyes on gold in Paris.

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky competed in the prelims at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Tuesday. The early schedule included prelims for five events with more action to come Tuesday night.

Keep up with the latest news from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials below as Team USA swimmers aim to punch their tickets to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

