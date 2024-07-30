Rugby

‘Truck stick:' See the jaw-dropping buzzer-beating run that stunned the women's rugby world

The United States had never won an Olympic medal in women’s rugby, but in one breathtaking moment that all changed as they scored a last-second try to secure an incredible win against Australia.

The equivalent of a 99-yard touchdown run in football, the play all started when Alexandria Sedrick got the ball deep in U.S. territory, and after a couple of broken tackles she was off to the races, securing an incredible victory for the American squad.

Here’s how the play, and the Americans’ bronze medal victory, unfolded.

Lauren Doyle helped Team USA make history Tuesday, capturing the country’s first medal in women’s rugby with a win over Australia in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics.

The play sent the crowd into shocked delirium, including the family of U.S. rugby standout Ilona Maher:

Not only was the medal the first the United States has secured since rugby sevens debuted in the Olympics in 2016, but it is the first U.S. medal in the sport of rugby since all the way back in 1924 when the Americans won the final gold medal awarded in rugby union.

The American squad won back-to-back gold medals in that sport before it was removed from the Olympics.

