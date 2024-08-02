Track and field, decathlon schedule at 2024 Olympics: How and when to watch, streaming and more

Track and Field at the 2024 Paris Olympics was off to a blazing start thanks to Sha'Carri Richardson, who zoomed through the opening round in the 100 meters Friday, winning her first-ever race at the Olympics in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals.
Wearing neon green shoes, which contrasted well against the bright purple track, the American captured the first of eight first-round races on the opening day of track action at a jam-packed Stade de France.
Also making it through were all the top contenders, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, a two-time champion in this event who is making this her fifth and final Olympics. Fraser-Pryce ran 10.92 but finished second to Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, who won the day’s fastest heat in 10.87.
Richardson’s American training partners, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, also made it through. She’ll race in the semifinals Saturday night, and if she advances there, she’ll go for gold a few hours later.
But that's just the start of things -- and Richardson isn't the only athlete to watch as Track and Field events get underway.
Noah Lyles will be chasing the title of "fastest man on Earth" at the 2024 Olympics.
The American sprinter will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt in Paris. He will compete in three events — the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay — with a chance to bring home three gold medals.
Locally, Chicago-area native Tori Franklin, 31, will compete in the women's triple jump qualifications at 11:15 a.m. CT. Franklin has competed in six world championships, winning a bronze medal in 2022 in the women’s triple jump.
Most recently, she placed twelfth in the triple jump at the 2023 World Championships. Previously she competed in the 2020 Olympics triple jump competition where she placed twenty-fifth.
And Zach Ziemek, originally from Itasca, participates in the men's decathlon, an event widely considered one of the most difficult in the Olympics. Ziemek competed in five World Championships, earned a bronze medal in the decathlon in 2022. He is also a two-time Olympian- finished seventh in Rio and sixth in Tokyo.
Here's the full track and field schedule at the 2024 Olympics, how to watch on TV and streaming and more.
Track and field schedule for the 2024 Olympics
Track and field will be held at the Stade de France beginning Aug. 2 through Aug. 10. Marathons take place Aug. 10 and 11. Men's women's race walks were held on Aug. 1 with a mixed relay to come on Aug. 7.
Below is the full streaming schedule for track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).
|Date/time
|Events
|Stream
|Thursday, Aug. 1, 12:30-4:05 a.m.
|M/W 20km race walk finals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 3-6 a.m.
|Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 3-5:35 a.m.
|Qualifying: M hammer throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 3:10-5:25 a.m.
|Qualifying: W high jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 3:50-4:40 a.m.
|Decathlon: Long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 5:10-5:57 a.m.
|Decathlon: Shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 10:40 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K final and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 10:40 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 11-1:10 p.m.
|Decathlon: High jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 11:15-12:19 p.m.
|Qualifying: W triple jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 11:55-2:12 p.m.
|Qualifying: W discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 1:10-1:58 p.m.
|Qualifying: M shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 2-8 a.m.
|Main: Decathlon, M 100m R1 and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 3:10-5:30 a.m.
|Qualifying: M pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 3:55-5:36 a.m.
|Decathlon: Discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 6:40-8:56 a.m.
|Decathlon: Pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 12-3 p.m.
|Main (Finals): W 100m, Decathlon 1500m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 12-3 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 12:10-1:46 p.m.
|Decathlon: Javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 12:30-1:45 p.m.
|Final: M shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 1:20-2:37 p.m.
|Final: W triple jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 3-6:15 a.m.
|Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400m hurdles and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 3:20-5:41 a.m.
|Qualifying: W hammer throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 4-4:56 a.m.
|Qualifying: M long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 11:30-3 p.m.
|Main (Finals): M 100m, W high jump and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:40-3 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:50-2:35 p.m.
|Final: W high jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:30-2:40 p.m.
|Final: M hammer throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 3-6:15 a.m.
|Main (Prelims): M 400m hurdles, W 400m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 3:10-5:31 a.m.
|Qualifying: M discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 3:40-6 a.m.
|Qualifying: W pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 11:30-3 p.m.
|Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 11:30-3 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 12-2:27 p.m.
|Final: M pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 1:30-2:40 p.m.
|Final: W discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3-6 a.m.
|Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3:20-5:46 a.m.
|Qualifying: M javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4:15-5:23 a.m.
|Qualifying: W long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12-3 p.m.
|Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:45-3 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:50-2:05 p.m.
|Final: W hammer throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:10-2:35 p.m.
|Final: M long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-3:50 a.m.
|Race walk mixed relay
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3-6:05 a.m.
|Main (Prelims): W 100m hurdles, M 5000m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3-5:15 a.m.
|Qualifying: M high jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3:20-5:50 a.m.
|Qualifying: W javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:30-3 p.m.
|Main: M 400m final, M 200m semis and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:30-3 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:55-2:10 p.m.
|Final: W pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:10-1:20 p.m.
|Qualifying: M triple jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1:20-2:35 p.m.
|Final: M discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 3-6 a.m.
|Main: Heptathlon, M/W 4x100m relays R1 and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 3:20-4:25 a.m.
|Qualifying: W shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-5:50 a.m.
|Heptathlon: High jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 12-3 p.m.
|Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400m hurdles and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 12-3 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 12:30-1:20 p.m.
|Heptathlon: Shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 12:55-2:20 p.m.
|Final: W long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:20-2:35 p.m.
|Final: M javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 3-3:50 a.m.
|Heptathlon: Long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 3-6:15 a.m.
|Main: M 800m semis, W 100m hurdles semis and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 4:15-6:15 a.m.
|Heptathlon: Javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 12-3:30 p.m.
|Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400m hurdles and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 12-3:30 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 12:40-1:50 p.m.
|Final: W shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 1:10-2:35 p.m.
|Final: M triple jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 1-4 a.m.
|M marathon
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30-3:30 p.m.
|Main (Finals): W 100m hurdles, M/W 4x400m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30-3:30 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:05-2:05 p.m.
|Final: M high jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:35-2 p.m.
|Final: W javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 11, 1-4:15 p.m.
|W marathon
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Track and field events at the 2024 Olympics
Here is the full list of athletics medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
- 100m (men's and women's)
- 200m (men's and women's)
- 400m (men's and women's)
- 800m (men's and women's)
- 1500m (men's and women's)
- 5000m (men's and women's)
- 10,000m (men's and women's)
- 100m hurdles (women's)
- 110m hurdles (men's)
- 400m hurdles (men's and women's)
- 3000m steeplechase (men's and women's)
- 4x100m relay (men's and women's)
- 4x400m relay (men's, women's and mixed)
- High jump (men's and women's)
- Pole vault (men's and women's)
- Long jump (men's and women's)
- Triple jump (men's and women's)
- Shot put (men's and women's)
- Discus throw (men's and women's)
- Hammer throw (men's and women's)
- Javelin throw (men's and women's)
- Decathlon (men's)
- Heptathlon (women's)
- 20km race walk (men's and women's)
- 35km team race walk
- Marathon (men's and women's)