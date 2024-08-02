Track and field, decathlon schedule at 2024 Olympics: How and when to watch, streaming and more

Track and Field at the 2024 Paris Olympics was off to a blazing start thanks to Sha'Carri Richardson, who zoomed through the opening round in the 100 meters Friday, winning her first-ever race at the Olympics in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals.

Wearing neon green shoes, which contrasted well against the bright purple track, the American captured the first of eight first-round races on the opening day of track action at a jam-packed Stade de France.

Also making it through were all the top contenders, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, a two-time champion in this event who is making this her fifth and final Olympics. Fraser-Pryce ran 10.92 but finished second to Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, who won the day’s fastest heat in 10.87.

Richardson’s American training partners, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, also made it through. She’ll race in the semifinals Saturday night, and if she advances there, she’ll go for gold a few hours later.

But that's just the start of things -- and Richardson isn't the only athlete to watch as Track and Field events get underway.

Noah Lyles will be chasing the title of "fastest man on Earth" at the 2024 Olympics.

The American sprinter will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt in Paris. He will compete in three events — the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay — with a chance to bring home three gold medals.

Locally, Chicago-area native Tori Franklin, 31, will compete in the women's triple jump qualifications at 11:15 a.m. CT. Franklin has competed in six world championships, winning a bronze medal in 2022 in the women’s triple jump.

Most recently, she placed twelfth in the triple jump at the 2023 World Championships. Previously she competed in the 2020 Olympics triple jump competition where she placed twenty-fifth.

And Zach Ziemek, originally from Itasca, participates in the men's decathlon, an event widely considered one of the most difficult in the Olympics. Ziemek competed in five World Championships, earned a bronze medal in the decathlon in 2022. He is also a two-time Olympian- finished seventh in Rio and sixth in Tokyo.

Here's the full track and field schedule at the 2024 Olympics, how to watch on TV and streaming and more.

Track and field schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Track and field will be held at the Stade de France beginning Aug. 2 through Aug. 10. Marathons take place Aug. 10 and 11. Men's women's race walks were held on Aug. 1 with a mixed relay to come on Aug. 7.

Below is the full streaming schedule for track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).

Date/time Events Stream Thursday, Aug. 1, 12:30-4:05 a.m. M/W 20km race walk finals Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 3-6 a.m. Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 3-5:35 a.m. Qualifying: M hammer throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 3:10-5:25 a.m. Qualifying: W high jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 3:50-4:40 a.m. Decathlon: Long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 5:10-5:57 a.m. Decathlon: Shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 10:40 a.m.-3 p.m. Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K final and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 10:40 a.m.-3 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 11-1:10 p.m. Decathlon: High jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 11:15-12:19 p.m. Qualifying: W triple jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 11:55-2:12 p.m. Qualifying: W discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 1:10-1:58 p.m. Qualifying: M shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 2-8 a.m. Main: Decathlon, M 100m R1 and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 3:10-5:30 a.m. Qualifying: M pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 3:55-5:36 a.m. Decathlon: Discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 6:40-8:56 a.m. Decathlon: Pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 12-3 p.m. Main (Finals): W 100m, Decathlon 1500m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 12-3 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 12:10-1:46 p.m. Decathlon: Javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 12:30-1:45 p.m. Final: M shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 1:20-2:37 p.m. Final: W triple jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 3-6:15 a.m. Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400m hurdles and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 3:20-5:41 a.m. Qualifying: W hammer throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 4-4:56 a.m. Qualifying: M long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 11:30-3 p.m. Main (Finals): M 100m, W high jump and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:40-3 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:50-2:35 p.m. Final: W high jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:30-2:40 p.m. Final: M hammer throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 3-6:15 a.m. Main (Prelims): M 400m hurdles, W 400m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 3:10-5:31 a.m. Qualifying: M discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 3:40-6 a.m. Qualifying: W pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 11:30-3 p.m. Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 11:30-3 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 12-2:27 p.m. Final: M pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 1:30-2:40 p.m. Final: W discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3-6 a.m. Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3:20-5:46 a.m. Qualifying: M javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4:15-5:23 a.m. Qualifying: W long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12-3 p.m. Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:45-3 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:50-2:05 p.m. Final: W hammer throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:10-2:35 p.m. Final: M long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-3:50 a.m. Race walk mixed relay Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3-6:05 a.m. Main (Prelims): W 100m hurdles, M 5000m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3-5:15 a.m. Qualifying: M high jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3:20-5:50 a.m. Qualifying: W javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:30-3 p.m. Main: M 400m final, M 200m semis and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:30-3 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:55-2:10 p.m. Final: W pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:10-1:20 p.m. Qualifying: M triple jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1:20-2:35 p.m. Final: M discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 3-6 a.m. Main: Heptathlon, M/W 4x100m relays R1 and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 3:20-4:25 a.m. Qualifying: W shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-5:50 a.m. Heptathlon: High jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 12-3 p.m. Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400m hurdles and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 12-3 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 12:30-1:20 p.m. Heptathlon: Shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 12:55-2:20 p.m. Final: W long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:20-2:35 p.m. Final: M javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 3-3:50 a.m. Heptathlon: Long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 3-6:15 a.m. Main: M 800m semis, W 100m hurdles semis and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 4:15-6:15 a.m. Heptathlon: Javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 12-3:30 p.m. Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400m hurdles and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 12-3:30 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 12:40-1:50 p.m. Final: W shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 1:10-2:35 p.m. Final: M triple jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 1-4 a.m. M marathon Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30-3:30 p.m. Main (Finals): W 100m hurdles, M/W 4x400m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30-3:30 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:05-2:05 p.m. Final: M high jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:35-2 p.m. Final: W javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 11, 1-4:15 p.m. W marathon Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Track and field events at the 2024 Olympics

