Track & Field

Track and field, decathlon schedule at 2024 Olympics: How and when to watch, streaming and more

Here's the full track and field schedule at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including when to watch Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, decathlon events and more

By The Associated Press and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Track and Field at the 2024 Paris Olympics was off to a blazing start thanks to Sha'Carri Richardson, who zoomed through the opening round in the 100 meters Friday, winning her first-ever race at the Olympics in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals.

Wearing neon green shoes, which contrasted well against the bright purple track, the American captured the first of eight first-round races on the opening day of track action at a jam-packed Stade de France.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Also making it through were all the top contenders, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, a two-time champion in this event who is making this her fifth and final Olympics. Fraser-Pryce ran 10.92 but finished second to Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, who won the day’s fastest heat in 10.87.

Richardson’s American training partners, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, also made it through. She’ll race in the semifinals Saturday night, and if she advances there, she’ll go for gold a few hours later.

But that's just the start of things -- and Richardson isn't the only athlete to watch as Track and Field events get underway.

Noah Lyles will be chasing the title of "fastest man on Earth" at the 2024 Olympics.

The American sprinter will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt in Paris. He will compete in three events — the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay — with a chance to bring home three gold medals.

Local

2024 Paris Olympics 8 hours ago

2024 Olympics schedule Friday: Swimming, trampoline, track and field

Lollapalooza 9 hours ago

Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion on-stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago

Locally, Chicago-area native Tori Franklin, 31, will compete in the women's triple jump qualifications at 11:15 a.m. CT. Franklin has competed in six world championships, winning a bronze medal in 2022 in the women’s triple jump.

Most recently, she placed twelfth in the triple jump at the 2023 World Championships. Previously she competed in the 2020 Olympics triple jump competition where she placed twenty-fifth.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

And Zach Ziemek, originally from Itasca, participates in the men's decathlon, an event widely considered one of the most difficult in the Olympics. Ziemek competed in five World Championships, earned a bronze medal in the decathlon in 2022. He is also a two-time Olympian- finished seventh in Rio and sixth in Tokyo.

Here's the full track and field schedule at the 2024 Olympics, how to watch on TV and streaming and more.

Track and field schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Track and field will be held at the Stade de France beginning Aug. 2 through Aug. 10. Marathons take place Aug. 10 and 11. Men's women's race walks were held on Aug. 1 with a mixed relay to come on Aug. 7.

Below is the full streaming schedule for track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).

Date/timeEventsStream
Thursday, Aug. 1, 12:30-4:05 a.m.M/W 20km race walk finalsPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 3-6 a.m.Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 3-5:35 a.m.Qualifying: M hammer throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 3:10-5:25 a.m.Qualifying: W high jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 3:50-4:40 a.m.Decathlon: Long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 5:10-5:57 a.m.Decathlon: Shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 10:40 a.m.-3 p.m.Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K final and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 10:40 a.m.-3 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 11-1:10 p.m.Decathlon: High jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 11:15-12:19 p.m.Qualifying: W triple jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 11:55-2:12 p.m.Qualifying: W discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 1:10-1:58 p.m.Qualifying: M shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2-8 a.m.Main: Decathlon, M 100m R1 and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 3:10-5:30 a.m.Qualifying: M pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 3:55-5:36 a.m.Decathlon: Discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 6:40-8:56 a.m.Decathlon: Pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 12-3 p.m.Main (Finals): W 100m, Decathlon 1500m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 12-3 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 12:10-1:46 p.m.Decathlon: Javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 12:30-1:45 p.m.Final: M shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 1:20-2:37 p.m.Final: W triple jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 3-6:15 a.m.Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400m hurdles and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 3:20-5:41 a.m.Qualifying: W hammer throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 4-4:56 a.m.Qualifying: M long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 11:30-3 p.m.Main (Finals): M 100m, W high jump and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:40-3 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:50-2:35 p.m.Final: W high jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:30-2:40 p.m.Final: M hammer throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 3-6:15 a.m.Main (Prelims): M 400m hurdles, W 400m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 3:10-5:31 a.m.Qualifying: M discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 3:40-6 a.m.Qualifying: W pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 11:30-3 p.m.Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 11:30-3 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 12-2:27 p.m.Final: M pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 1:30-2:40 p.m.Final: W discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3-6 a.m.Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3:20-5:46 a.m.Qualifying: M javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4:15-5:23 a.m.Qualifying: W long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12-3 p.m.Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:45-3 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:50-2:05 p.m.Final: W hammer throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:10-2:35 p.m.Final: M long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-3:50 a.m.Race walk mixed relayPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3-6:05 a.m.Main (Prelims): W 100m hurdles, M 5000m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3-5:15 a.m.Qualifying: M high jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3:20-5:50 a.m.Qualifying: W javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:30-3 p.m.Main: M 400m final, M 200m semis and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:30-3 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:55-2:10 p.m.Final: W pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:10-1:20 p.m.Qualifying: M triple jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1:20-2:35 p.m.Final: M discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 3-6 a.m.Main: Heptathlon, M/W 4x100m relays R1 and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 3:20-4:25 a.m.Qualifying: W shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-5:50 a.m.Heptathlon: High jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 12-3 p.m.Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400m hurdles and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 12-3 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 12:30-1:20 p.m.Heptathlon: Shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 12:55-2:20 p.m.Final: W long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:20-2:35 p.m.Final: M javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 3-3:50 a.m.Heptathlon: Long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 3-6:15 a.m.Main: M 800m semis, W 100m hurdles semis and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 4:15-6:15 a.m.Heptathlon: Javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 12-3:30 p.m.Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400m hurdles and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 12-3:30 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 12:40-1:50 p.m.Final: W shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 1:10-2:35 p.m.Final: M triple jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 1-4 a.m.M marathonPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30-3:30 p.m.Main (Finals): W 100m hurdles, M/W 4x400m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30-3:30 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:05-2:05 p.m.Final: M high jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:35-2 p.m.Final: W javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 11, 1-4:15 p.m.W marathonPeacockNBCOlympics.com

Track and field events at the 2024 Olympics

Here is the full list of athletics medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

  • 100m (men's and women's)
  • 200m (men's and women's)
  • 400m (men's and women's)
  • 800m (men's and women's)
  • 1500m (men's and women's)
  • 5000m (men's and women's)
  • 10,000m (men's and women's)
  • 100m hurdles (women's)
  • 110m hurdles (men's)
  • 400m hurdles (men's and women's)
  • 3000m steeplechase (men's and women's)
  • 4x100m relay (men's and women's)
  • 4x400m relay (men's, women's and mixed)
  • High jump (men's and women's)
  • Pole vault (men's and women's)
  • Long jump (men's and women's)
  • Triple jump (men's and women's)
  • Shot put (men's and women's)
  • Discus throw (men's and women's)
  • Hammer throw (men's and women's)
  • Javelin throw (men's and women's)
  • Decathlon (men's)
  • Heptathlon (women's)
  • 20km race walk (men's and women's)
  • 35km team race walk
  • Marathon (men's and women's)

This article tagged under:

Track & Field2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us