All the ways American women made history at the Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics provided a platform for American women to shine.

Team USA finished atop the Olympic medal count with 126 overall and tied China for the most golds with 40 largely thanks to the dominance, heroics and talent of its women across a wide range of sports.

With the 2024 Summer Games in the books, let's look back at all the ways American women made history in Paris.

More women than men on Team USA

Team USA had more women than men on its roster for the fourth straight Summer Olympics. There were 314 women named to the Olympic team and 279 men.

Percentage of Team USA total and gold medals won by women

Including mixed and team events, U.S. women won 57% of Team USA's 126 medals in Paris.

American women had an even bigger impact when it came to the golds. They accounted for 26 of the country's 40 gold medals, securing the tie atop the gold medal count with China.

Katie Ledecky and U.S. swimmers

Katie Ledecky swam past the competition and into the record books. Now at 14 career medals after winning two golds, a silver and a bronze in Paris, Ledecky is the most decorated American woman in Olympic history. She is tied for second all-time with nine Olympic gold medals, trailing only Michael Phelps' 23.

As for specific events, Ledecky broke her own Olympic record in the 1500m freestyle and became the first woman to win four golds in the 400m freestyle.

Ledecky wasn't the only record-setting American woman in the pool in Paris. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske also combined to set a new world record for gold in the 4x100m medley relay, while Smith set an American record on her way to silver in the 200m butterfly.

Simone Biles and USA Gymnastics

Simone Biles further cemented her status as the gymnastics GOAT by winning three golds and a silver, bringing her to 11 career Olympic medals and becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

With Suni Lee by Biles' side, USA Gymnastics put together the first team in Olympic history with two women's all-around gold medalists.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Valerie Allman and more track and field accomplishments

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominated at another Olympics. She became the first two-time gold medalist in the 400m hurdles and set a new world record in the process, not to mention another gold-medal run in the 4x400m relay.

Valerie Allman successfully defended her Olympic title in discus to become the first American woman to win two gold medals in an Olympic field event.

Valarie Allman won her second straight Olympic gold medal in discus on Monday and says all the strong women of Team USA have been a huge inspiration.

Annette Echikunwoke became the first woman to win a medal in the hammer throw, taking home silver.

Jasmine Jones jumped into the history books, as well. Not only was she the first American woman to medal in triple jump -- she's just the second woman to ever compete in both triple jump and long jump at the same Olympics.

Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women's basketball team

The U.S. women's basketball squad became the first team in Olympic history to win eight straight gold medals in any sport. With its nail-biter, gold-medal win over France, Team USA extended its Olympic winning streak to 61 games dating back to 1992.

Diana Taurasi also finished off her Olympic career by going 6-for-6. She became the first woman to collect six Olympic gold medals in a team sport and the first American basketball player to earn six golds.

A thrilling bronze in rugby

A full century after the U.S. won its last rugby union gold medal in Paris, the U.S. women took home bronze in electrifying fashion to give the country its first Olympic medal in rugby sevens.

U.S. women’s rugby celebrated moments after winning the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics.

Diving into the Olympics

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook gave Team USA its first medal of the Paris Olympics by securing silver in the women's synchronized 3m springboard diving event.

A pair of cycling feats

In track cycling, the U.S. earned its first ever gold medal in the women's team pursuit event by outpacing New Zealand in the final.

Haley Batten made mountain biking history with her silver medal, the best ever result for an American in the event.

A first in fencing

Lee Keifer, Lauren Scruggs, Jackie Dubrovich and Maia Weintraub gave the U.S. its first ever gold medal in a team fencing event with their triumph in team foil.

Three wrestlers make U.S. history

Amit Elor, 20, became the youngest American to win a gold medal in wrestling with her performance in the 68kg freestyle competition. Together with Sarah Hildebrandt, this was the first Olympics in which two American women won wrestling gold.

Helen Maroulis added to her medal collection with a bronze in the 57kg freestyle event and became the first American woman to win a wrestling medal at three Olympics.

Team USA’s Helen Maroulis pinned her opponent in 24 seconds to earn bronze in women’s 57-kilogram freestyle wrestling in Paris. The bronze is Maroulis’ third Olympic medal.

Climbing the podium

Sport climbing was in the Olympics for the second time this summer, and Brooke Raboutou became the first American woman to take home a medal in the sport with silver in the boulder and lead event.

Equestrian excellence

Over in equestrian, 58-year-old Laura Kraut became the oldest American woman to earn an Olympic medal with her silver in team jumping.

Coco Gauff makes history as a flag bearer

Coco Gauff made history before the competition was officially underway.

At just 20 years old, she became the first American to be a U.S. flag bearer for an Olympic Opening Ceremony.